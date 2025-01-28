Rajasthan Aims To Ace In Treating Genetic Disorders

Jaipur: The Sawai Mansingh Medical College in Jaipur has claimed that Rajasthan will become the first state to start genetic testing to detect whether the foetus has any difficulties in genetic formation.

Currently, no government facilities offer genetic testing facilities and the patients have to be at the mercy of private hospitals which send the samples outside of Rajasthan for testing.

To make the facility available, a Department of Medical Genetics and Center of Excellence for Rare Diseases will be built in Sawai Mansingh Medical College where infrastructure will be ramped up for genetic testing. JK Lone Hospital will extend the OPD and IPD services for it. The women's hospital in Sanganeri Gate will make available foetal medicines and send samples for testing.

"The government is aware of rare genetic diseases and will take steps to ensure that people get the best treatment. Through genetic testing, it will be possible to detect in advance whether an unborn child is suffering from any genetic or rare disease," Amarish Kumar, medical education secretary said.

"Many types of genetic disorders have been identified and different types of symptoms are found in different disorders. The government is now taking a big step to treat these ailments. Genetic testing will be run on PPP mode and a proposal is being prepared regarding this," Dr Priyanshu Mathur, Nodal Officer of Rare Disease Center, said.

"Till now, 7,000 rare diseases have been detected. Out of which treatment of 400 cases has become possible. The special thing is that only the medicines for 5 per cent of these diseases are expensive, but also 95 per cent of the diseases can be treated with cheaper medicines. About 6 per cent of cases of genetic disorders are found in India and over four lakh children are born every year in India with genetic disorders," he added.