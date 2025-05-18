ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: 25-Year-Old Man Ends Life In Kota, Police Suspect Joblessness As Reason

Rajasthan: 25-Year-Old Man Ends Life In Kota, Police Suspect Joblessness As Reason
By PTI

Published : May 18, 2025 at 8:40 PM IST

Kota: A 25-year-old man was found dead at his house in the early hours of Sunday with police suspecting that inability to secure a job drove him to take the step, police said.

The incident took place when Ujjawal Gupta, from Laxman Vihar Colony in Kunhadi area on the intervening night of May 17 and 18, a police officer said. He secured a degree in Bachelor of Technology few years ago and was preparing for recruitment exams, police said.

Circle Inspector Arvind Bharadwaj said Gupta was found dead by his family members around 2 am when they noticed his room door open. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said. Gupta's father, an assistant engineer at the Kota Thermal Power Plant, told police that his son had been in depression over being unemployed while his friends had secured jobs, the CI said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been registered for further investigation, police said.

