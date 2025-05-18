ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: 25-Year-Old Man Ends Life In Kota, Police Suspect Joblessness As Reason

Kota: A 25-year-old man was found dead at his house in the early hours of Sunday with police suspecting that inability to secure a job drove him to take the step, police said.

The incident took place when Ujjawal Gupta, from Laxman Vihar Colony in Kunhadi area on the intervening night of May 17 and 18, a police officer said. He secured a degree in Bachelor of Technology few years ago and was preparing for recruitment exams, police said.

Circle Inspector Arvind Bharadwaj said Gupta was found dead by his family members around 2 am when they noticed his room door open. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.