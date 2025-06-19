Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case | 'Sanjay Verma' Turns Out To Be Lover Raj Kushwaha

Indore: The probe into the killing of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has taken a dramatic turn as Shillong Police uncovered a critical lead involving fake identities and a deep-rooted conspiracy.
Raghuvanshi was killed while he was on a honeymoon. Police said the third person involved in frequent calls with the main accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, was Raj Khushwaha, who was operating under the name 'Sanjay Verma'.
Raj Khushwaha, the lover of Sonam, is also an accused in the sensational case, which shook the conscience of the nation.
Police officials said that call detail records (CDR) of Sonam revealed over 230 calls made between March 1 and March 25 to a number registered under the name Sanjay Verma. However, during verification, the SIM card details obtained from the telecom operator identified the real user as Raj Khushwaha.
A senior police officer said, "This identity confusion was part of a larger plan to conceal their affair. They used this name to avoid suspicion from family members while plotting Raja's murder over phone conversations."
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Indore, Rajesh Dandautia, said, "A team from Shillong Police is present in Indore and is closely investigating all related aspects. The identity of Sanjay Verma was a key breakthrough in this case."
Sonam's brother Govind, said, "Sonam used two phones, but I have no idea who owned the third one she kept using."
Both Sonam and Raj's families are under scrutiny. Shillong Police have interrogated them for several hours, attempting to understand the extent of their knowledge or possible involvement.
It is understood that during the investigation, Sonam was also questioned over a video call in the presence of her family members.
Sources also reveal that a suitcase taken by Sonam from Raja's home is also under examination. Investigators believe it may hold vital evidence, and Sonam's relatives are being repeatedly questioned about it.
Police believe Sonam and Raj used code names and secrecy to plan Raja's murder, intending to keep their affair hidden. A Shillong Police official said, "The case is revealing new layers every day. We are committed to uncovering the full truth and delivering justice."
