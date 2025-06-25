ETV Bharat / bharat

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Recover Items From Drain

Indore: A Meghalaya police team probing the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Wednesday found some items in a drain in the city on the basis of information provided by one of the accused.

The police officials got down into the drain in Palasia area along with real estate businessman Shilom James who has been arrested in the case, said an eyewitness.

After a brief search, items packed in a plastic bag were recovered, he said. While the police team made no official statement about the recovery, an Indore police official said the bag could contain a country-made pistol.

This weapon was suspected to have disappeared along with other items from a flat in Indore city where Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi's wife and the prime accused, had stayed for several days after fleeing from Meghalaya following the murder.

Earlier, on the basis of information provided by James, the investigators had recovered burnt pieces of a bag from an empty plot on June 22. Besides James, flat owner Lokendra Singh Tomar and security guard Balbir Ahirwar have been arrested on the charges of hiding or destroying important evidence.