BJP Wins Delhi Mayoral Poll; Raja Iqbal To Be New Delhi Mayor

BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh has been appointed as the New Delhi mayor.

File photo of Raja Iqbal Singh (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raja Iqbal Singh, a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, has been appointed as the new Delhi mayor.

He received 133 votes against the Congress's eight. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotting the election and the Congress reduced to a marginal presence, the BJP secured a comfortable victory. Raja Iqbal Singh is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) and has served as the former Mayor of North Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the former chairman of the ward committee in Civil Line zone, and a former councillor of Mukherjee Nagar Ward 13.

The BJP had fielded Raja Iqbal Singh as its candidate for the post of Mayor, however, the AAP did not field its candidates. The BJP had fielded Jai Bhagwan Yadav from Begumpur ward for the post of Deputy Mayor. Congress party's Mandeep Singh (Nangloi, Ward 47) and Ariba Khan (Abul Fazal Enclave, Ward 188) had filed nominations for Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The BJP swept the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 as it ended the 10-year rule of AAP in the national capital. Now there is a triple engine government in the national capital with the BJP in power at the Centre, where it is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state, where it is led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi Mayor Elections 2025: BJP Announces Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh As Its Mayor candidate

AAP To Boycott MCD Mayor Elections Scheduled For April 25

