BJP's Raja Devendra Pratap Singh Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Bharatiya Janata Party's Raja Devendra Pratap Singh was on Tuesday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh.

Election Officer and Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Secretary Dinesh Sharma, who announced Raja Devendra Pratap Singh's election, congratulated him. Dinesh Sharma gave the election certificate to Raja Devendra Pratap Singh and presented him with a bouquet.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai congratulated Raja Devendra Pratap Singh and expressed happiness over his victory. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sai posted, "My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Tribal Gond Raja Devendra Pratap Singhji on being elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh (sic)."

"I have full confidence that you will vocally place the identity, culture, and public welfare issues of Chhattisgarh on the table of the Upper House of Parliament. Best wishes to you again... (sic)," the Chief Minister added.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brijmohan Agarwal too congratulated Raja Devendra Prapat Singh.

Meanwhile, Raja Devendra Pratap Singh thanked the BJP top brass for the opportunity. "I left my government job and joined the BJP and now the party has given me a new responsibility with the blessings of the people," he added.

Raja Devendra Pratap Singh filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls here on February 14 in the presence of Chhattisgarh BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo. The newly elected Rajya Sabha member hails from Lailunga in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.

After joining the BJP, he was a member of the 'District Panchayat' in Raigarh district. He is also the head of the Tribal Gaurav Samaj. He is also a member of the Hindi Advisory Committee in the Ministry of Railways and is the great-grandson of Raja Chakradhar Singh.