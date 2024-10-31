ETV Bharat / bharat

Raj Thackeray Is Praising BJP As He Is Worried About Son: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray is praising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as he is worried about his son Amit Thackeray.

Amit Thackeray is making his electoral debut as MNS candidate from Mahim in Mumbai in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

On Wednesday, Raj Thackeray said the MNS and BJP would come together after the polls, and the next chief minister will be from the BJP.

"One can understand the frame of mind of a person whose son is contesting an election. Someone who once said the BJP should be driven out of Maharashtra and Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should not be allowed to enter the state is now singing praises of the BJP," Raut told reporters here.