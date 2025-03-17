ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Launches 10th Raisina Dialogue; US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Meets Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Monday in New Delhi, a global conference focused on geopolitics, geoeconomics, and security. The three-day event, from March 17 to March 19, will bring together leaders, diplomats, and experts from over 130 countries to discuss the world's most pressing challenges.

The Raisina Dialogue this year aims to foster international collaboration, with a focus on issues like climate change, digital governance, trade, and peacebuilding. According to a statement released by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), "The Raisina Dialogue is a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion supported by several institutions, organisations, and individuals who are committed to the conference's mission."

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who is on a two-and-a-half day visit to the country, held crucial meetings with senior Indian officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. These discussions focused on enhancing defense and security cooperation between India and the United States. Gabbard is also expected to participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President of ORF, at the Raisina Dialogue.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is the chief guest at this year's Raisina Dialogue, will also deliver a keynote address at the event.

With over 3,700 attendees and more than 800 speakers and delegates from over 130 countries, the Raisina Dialogua has become one of the most significant forums for discussing pressing global issues. The list of participants includes serving and former heads of state, diplomats, policy planners, military leaders, business executives, and thinkers.

Theme of Raisina Dialogue 2025: 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet'

The theme of the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet,' reflects the urgency of addressing interconnected global challenges while promoting sustainable solutions for the future. The conference will focus on six thematic pillars, addressing the most urgent challenges faced by the global community: