Raisina Chronicles: A Decade Of Global Dialogue From An Indian Lens

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In a recent book, Raisina Chronicles, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar argues that the Raisina Dialogue reflects the conviction that our journeys must be open to all. It advocates an open architecture for governance, policy, and storytelling. Every success and failure, every experience and innovation, has relevance for someone somewhere in the world. Raisina is a platform for such discourse, mirroring the innate pluralism of India. Consequently, its annual gathering is a meeting ground for a great variety of people, perspectives and topics.

Published by Rupa Publications, Raisina Chronicles is a compilation of a decade of the Raisina Dialogue. The book tries to bring together voices from across the world of leaders and thinkers reflecting on the Raisina Dialogue's impact on how we may navigate global challenges and create solutions that work. Putting India at the forefront of leading the change, the effect of these Dialogues is felt across policies and projections that the global family is working towards.

This book is edited by S. Jaishankar and Samir Saran, who is the president of the Observer Research Foundation. Editors are also the curators of the Dialogue, emphasizing that diversity, discord, and divergence of opinion make for the necessary ingredients for a sustainable future. Ten years since its inception, the Raisina Dialogue has become the paramount platform for bringing together cultures, peoples and opinions. It is now India's flagship geopolitical and geoeconomic conference, and has truly become a global public square-located in New Delhi, incubated by the world.

In its foreword, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis writes that today's world is increasingly divided between the West and the East, between the South and the North. India stands at the intersection of these divisions. Divisions can be managed, or even tempered, by open discussion. The world needs a new agora, where ideas can be tested against each other. The Raisina Dialogue, and indeed India, is an answer to that need.

A divided world needs more tangible, physical connections as well. The integration of our two seas - the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean first achieved in antiquity and can be achieved again. We can and will be partners in this endeavour, one that will benefit not just us but also our neighbours, he added.

Talking about the making of this event, S Jaishanker says that at the Raisina Dialogue, panels are hosted by leaders in politics, business, media and civil society. Heads of state and foreign ministers sit next to aspiring engineers and business studies graduates. According to him, it is a space where the East and the West, the North and the South, and countless regional competitors can and do share a stage. Patience is prioritized over polemic, understanding over assertion, and balance over subjectivity. It is a truly global public square with an Indian postal code.

Besides being a compilation of contributions from eminent leaders to mark a decade of dialogue at Raisina Hill, it is also a report card of a decade of world affairs. The original essays and selected addresses delivered at the Dialogue and included in this publication collectively offer some crucial insights.