Raipur Woman Duped Of Rs 2.83 Crore In 49-Day Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud

Raipur: A major cyber fraud case has been reported in Raipur, where a woman was duped of Rs 2.83 crore through a digital arrest scam. The victim, Sonia Hanspal, is a retired Marketing General Manager of Jaiswal Nico Steel Company and resides in Sapphire Green Colony.

According to the police, fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials contacted Hanspal and falsely claimed that her bank account was involved in a money laundering case. They threatened her with arrest and coerced her into transferring Rs 2.83 crore to accounts controlled by the scammers under the guise of verification and legal clearance.

A woman was intimidated by posing as a police officer

The woman got scared after receiving the call and believed the fraudsters. After this, the fraudsters kept the woman under digital arrest for about one and a half months. During this time, the victim Sonia transferred Rs 2 crore 83 lakh through RTGS from May 23, 2025, to July 10, 2025, in the accounts mentioned by the fraudsters. After this, an unknown person called her and told her that she had been digitally arrested and cheated. Soon after, the woman lodged a complaint at the Vidhan Sabha police station in Raipur on July 12.

Sonia Hanspal, retired Marketing General Manager of Jaiswal Nico Steel Company, told ETV Bharat, "I received a call around 11 am on May 23. The caller claimed to be from SBI customer care and said that my credit card balance was due. He mentioned an address in Delhi, but I clarified that my address is in Raipur. After that, he said he would forward my call to a police officer."

Fraud by Threatening with Money Laundering Charges

The victim said that after the initial conversation, the caller did not contact her again through regular calls but switched to WhatsApp calling. The person on the other end introduced himself as a Delhi Police officer. He told her that her Aadhaar card needed to be verified. Following this, she sent a photo of her Aadhaar card via WhatsApp.

The caller then claimed that multiple bank accounts had been opened in her name using her Aadhaar number in various places, including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chennai, and other states. He threatened that she would be arrested on charges of money laundering unless she cooperated fully. Under this pressure, the victim provided all the information the fraudsters asked for.

Digital Arrest for 49 Days

The fraudster, posing as a Delhi Police officer, also asked Sonia Hanspal for personal details such as how many bank accounts she had and who lived in her house. When she informed them that her husband had passed away, they took further advantage of her vulnerability. The caller threatened her and instructed her to keep WhatsApp active on both her mobile phones at all times.

Gradually, the fraudsters tightened their grip, convincing Sonia Hanspal to follow their instructions. They eventually coerced her into making multiple RTGS transactions. Between May 23, 2025, and July 10, 2025, the victim transferred a total of Rs 2.83 crore to the fraudsters’ accounts.