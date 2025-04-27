ETV Bharat / bharat

Raipur Police Nab Three From Delhi In Rs 11-Lakh Cyber Fraud Case

Interrogation revealed that by opening a bank account in the name of a fake company, the proceeds of crime were sent abroad through forex trading.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 27, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST

Raipur: Three people, including a chartered accountant, were arrested by the Raipur Range Cyber ​​Police from Delhi on Sunday in a fraud case worth Rs 11 lakh. The proceeds from the cybercrime were channelled to Thailand and China, police said. The accused — Himanshu Taneja, Ganesh Kumar and Ankush — are residents of Delhi.

Fake Aadhaar cards, computers, scanners, printers and mobile phones were seized from the possession of the trio. A case has been registered at the Amanaka Police Station in Raipur, they added.

Amresh Mishra, IG (Raipur Range), said, "The Raipur Range Cyber ​​Police Station was instructed to collect technical evidence and arrest the main accused involved in cyber crimes. Subsequently, a joint team of Amanaka Police and Raipur Range Cyber ​​team raided several locations in Delhi based on inputs and arrested three accused in a cyber fraud case of Rs 11 lakhs. During interrogation, it was found that by opening a bank account in the name of a fake company, the money was sent abroad through forex trading. The amount was later recovered. Action is being taken to obtain the documents of the property purchased by the accused from the money obtained from cybercrime and attach them."

Dr Prakash Gupta, the victim, had lodged a report at the Amanaka police station of the fraud in the name of profit in share trading. Four accused — Pawan Singh, Gagandeep Sharma, Rajveer Singh and Sandeep Ratra — were earlier arrested in this case.

