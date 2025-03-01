Raipur: Mayor Meenal Chaubey's Son Arrested For 'Cutting Cake And Bursting Firecrackers' On Road

Raipur: Cutting cake on the road has proved costly for the Raipur Mayor's son. DD Nagar police arrested 5 people, including Mayor Meenal Chaubey's son Mehul Chaubey. The arrest of the Mayor's son has been confirmed by DD Nagar police station in-charge SN Singh.

Serious allegations were levelled that the Mayor's son cut the cake on the road and burst firecrackers. After the video surfaced, former Mayor and Congress leader Ejaz Dhebar went on the offensive. Ejaz Dhebar had said that such an act cannot be justified, the law is equal for everyone, and action should be taken against those involved.

Following the cake-cutting incident, SSP Lal Umed Singh has said that such events on the road are wrong and lead to traffic jams. If anyone does such a thing, strict action will be taken against them, the SSP said.

"Organising such personal events in public places is wrong. Such events affect the traffic system. If anyone does such a thing, legal action will be taken against him," said Lal Umed Singh, SSP, Raipur.

"It is not appropriate to cut a cake in a public place. Legal action can also be taken against those who do not follow the rules." - Dr. Gaurav Kumar Singh, Collector, Raipur.

After the video of the cake-cutting surfaced on social media, former mayor Ejaz Dhebar took a dig at law and order. The former mayor said that earlier, when young Congress leaders had cut cake on the road, the police had taken action. He said that Mayor Meenal Chaubey has apologized, but the law should do its work. The law is the same for everyone, he said, adding that if a mistake has been made, then punishment should be given.