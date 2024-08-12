ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Rajasthan; 19 Dead In Incidents Of Drowning, House Collapse; Schools Shut in 4 Districts Today

Jaipur: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across several places in Rajasthan with at least 19 people losing their lives in separate incidents of drowning and house collapse in the last 24 hours

The latest among the tragedies took place in Kanota Dam in Jaipur where five youths drowned on Sunday. Officials told ETV Bharat that five youths were swept away when they stepped into Kanota Dam for a bath. Their bodies were eventually fished out late in the day.

"Six youths had come for a picnic at Kanota Dam. All of them stepped into the water for a bath and eventually, five of them were swept away. One of them managed to get out," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mukesh Chaudhary.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil defence teams launched a search operation and managed to recover the bodies. The deceased were identified as Harsha Nagora (20), Vinay Meena (22), Vivek Mahor (22), Ajay Mahor (22) and Harkesh Meena (24), police said. Three of the deceased youths are said to be residents of Shastri Nagar, while one was from Dadi Ka Phatak and one from Nai Ki Thadi.

Seven Of Same Family Drown In Bharatpur

In another tragedy on Sunday, seven people of one family drowned while bathing in a river in Bharatpur, officials said. A rescue operation is underway to trace the missing people, they said.

Eight youths from Srinagar village were taking a bath in the Banganga River in Bharatpur. One after the other, they slipped into deep water and eventually drowned, they said.

The deceased were identified as Pawan Singh Jatav, 20, Saurabh Jatav, 18, Gaurav Jatav, 16, Bhupendra Jatav, 18, Shantanu Jatav, 18, Lakkhi Jatav, 20, and Pawan Jatav, 22.

Schools Shut In 4 Districts Today

As rains wreaked havoc in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with senior officials here to take stock of the situation while all schools in four severely affected districts were directed to be shut on Monday.

In the meeting at the Chief Minister's Office here on Sunday, Sharma asked the officials to expedite relief work in the affected areas and take necessary precautionary measures based on the weather department's forecast for the coming days.

Amid the warning of heavy rains in some parts of the state, the district collectors of Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur, and Dausa have directed all government and private schools to be shut on Monday. The chief minister said joint teams of the concerned departments should be formed to expedite the relief and rescue work in the affected areas.