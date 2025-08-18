ETV Bharat / bharat

Rains Wreak Havoc Across States, Toll In Kishtwar Cloudburst Touches 63

A person wades through a waterlogged road with his scooter following heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Mumbai: Heavy rains wreaked havoc across several states on Monday.

Maharashtra was the worst-hit as 200 people were stranded and five reported missing prompting authorities to deploy the Army for rescue efforts even as multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh led to closure of nearly 400 roads.

In the cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, two more bodies were recovered from the debris taking the death toll in the August 14 disaster to 63, as a search operation continued for the fifth day despite intermittent rains.

In Mumbai, relentless downpours brought the city to a standstill, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges. Several parts of the country's financial capital received more than 100 mm rainfall in nine hours on Monday.

Incessant rains in Mumbai also resulted in hardships to those visiting a hospital in Chembur hit by waterlogging. Several people were seen carrying ailing kin on their backs to gain access to the Maa General Hospital, which is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The situation was brought under control by evening, an official said.

In Maharashtra's Nanded district, more than 200 people were stranded in floods amid incessant rains, forcing authorities to call the Army for rescue and relief efforts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said five persons are reported missing from Mukhed taluka of the district, around 600 km from Mumbai.

Many flights were affected due to poor weather conditions in Mumbai, with some executing “go-arounds” and one flight diverted. The heavy downpour led to low visibility and increased congestion on access roads, causing inconvenience to both arriving and departing passengers, an airport official said.

Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 mm rain in six to eight hours on Monday and asked citizens to observe all precautions since more is expected through the day along with high tides.

District collectors of Nanded, Latur, and Bidar are coordinating with each other to carry out rescue operations, he said. “One NDRF team, one military unit, and a police team are working in coordination for the rescue efforts. A military unit from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also been dispatched,” Fadnavis said.

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday, waterlogging was reported in several pockets, leading to traffic jams. In light of the incessant showers lashing Mumbai, the BMC declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city operating in the second shift (post 12 pm).

Later, the civic body also announced holiday for all schools as well as colleges in the metropolis on Tuesday amid forecast of heavy rains. In Thane district, heavy downpours triggered a landslide in a hilly area in Kalyan damaging four houses, officials said. Nobody was injured.

Authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for August 18-19 in Thane and Palghar districts. In the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village of J&K, the rescue teams were working at multiple locations, especially the major impact spot near a langar (community kitchen) site, sifting through the rubble using machinery, including earth movers, and sniffer dogs.

Two bodies, one of them of a woman, were recovered this afternoon, officials said. A total of 167 people were rescued, while the number of missing has dropped to 39 after a fresh revision of the list this morning, the officials said.