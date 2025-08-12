Rains Lash Delhi, Uttarakhand, Telangana Among Other States; IMD Predicts More Showers Till Aug 17

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Telangana, Uttarakhand, among other states during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, leaving several areas waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more wet weather in several regions across the country until August 17.

The national capital was particularly drenched and is expected to see more showers in the next 48 hours. The IMD on Monday evening issued a detailed monsoon forecast, highlighting an active phase of rainfall across multiple parts of India from August 11th to 17th.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. (ANI)

During this period, heavy to very heavy rains are expected to impact daily lives across multiple states. Apart from Delhi-NCR, the impacted states include Haryana, J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh and Telangana.

7-day Rainfall Forecast (IMD)

In Delhi, areas including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg, and Nizamuddin flyover witnessed intense showers on Tuesday night. According to the IMD, Tuesday's forecast says "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is going to be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains also lashed Uttarakhand's capital city and nearby areas till Monday evening, which led to trees getting uprooted, houses collapsing and waterlogging at various places. Two houses in Patel Nagar and one at Lakshman Chawk near Govindgarh bridge collapsed under the impact of heavy rain that began early on Monday morning and continued with varying intensity till late evening, PTI reported. However, there were no human casualties, the State Emergency Operations Centre said.

Countrywide Forecast and Warnings

Northwest India

According to IMD, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 11th and 13th August. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir during 13th-15th August; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 11th-17th; Haryana, Chandigarh on 11th and during 13th-15th; Uttar Pradesh during 11th-15th; East Rajasthan during 15th-17th August; Himachal Pradesh during 11th-14th; Uttarakhand on 12th and during 14th-17th; West Uttar Pradesh on 11th, 13th and 14th; and East Uttar Pradesh on 13th & 14th August.

Northeast India

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 12th August. Lightning and isolated heavy rainfall are likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 11th-15th August, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on 11th August.

South Peninsular India

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Telangana on 14th and 15th August. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Karnataka during 13th to 17th; Rayalaseema during 11th-15th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana during 11th-17th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11th-13th, Kerala on 12th, during 14th-17th August with isolated very heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 13th-15th, Rayalaseema on 13th & 14th; and Telangana during 13th-17th August.

Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over South Peninsular India during the next two days. Light to moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning are likely over Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana during the next 5 days.

East & Central India

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11th and 12th August. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 11th, during 14th-17th; East Madhya Pradesh during 11th-17th; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 12th-17th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 11th & 12th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 13th & 14th; Bihar during 11th-14th; Odisha on 14th & 15th August with isolated very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on 17th; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 13th & 14th, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 13th; Bihar during 11th-13th and Odisha during 12th & 13th August.

West India

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra during 13th-17th; Konkan & Goa during 12th-17th; Gujarat Region on 12th, Marathawada on 15th August, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 16th & 17th August. Light to moderate rainfall at many/some places is very likely over the region during the next 7 days.

Advisory for Fishermen

Due to rough weather conditions and strong winds associated with the monsoon systems and low-pressure development, fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into certain parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and adjoining seas from 11th to 16th August.