Rainfall in North-East, J&K, Himachal , MP While Heatwave to Continue in Andhra, Kutch: IMD

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 11, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Etv Bharat

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to receive isolated to scattered and light to moderate rainfall accompanied with gusty winds, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Rajasthan, which is likely to result in isolated to scattered and light to moderate rainfall accompanied with gusty winds (30-50 Kmph) over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra during April 11-13, 2024.

For Chhattisgarh, the weather body forecast scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmp) in some areas until April 14th. Hailstorm activity is also likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, and over Vidarbha during the 10-12, and over Marathwada on the 10th, 12th, and 13th of April.

Northwest India

According to the IMD, an active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 12 April, 2024 under which it predicts "isolated light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 11-12 and fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (occasionally 30-50 kmph) over the region during 13-15 April, 2024."

It also predicts isolated rainfalls/snowfall over Jammu Kashmir on 13 and 14 April and Himachal Pradesh on 14 April.

North India

The weather body predicts Isolated hailstorm very likely over Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan on 13 April.

In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 13 and 14 April and over East Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh on 14 April along with Dust Storm/thunder squall (50-60 kmph) over Rajasthan on 13 and 14 April.

North-eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness isolated rainfall over the next three days.

Along with that, Jammu Kashmir, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, North and South Karnataka, Bihar, East and West Rajasthan are also likely to witness isolated rainfall between 11- 14 April.

Hot and Humid Weather

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil

Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on April 11.

While over the next four days, the same patters is likely to prevail in most of these areas with regards to the heat waves and humid weather.

