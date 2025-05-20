Bengaluru Records Heavy Rainfall, BBMP Control Room Ramps Up Response To Flooding And Grievances

Bengaluru: The city of Bengaluru has recorded unusually heavy rainfall in recent days, with some areas witnessing severe waterlogging and flooding. According to official data, the city received around 104 mm of rain, while specific localities such as Kengeri recorded 132 mm, Chaudeshwari Nagar 103 mm, Koramangala 96 mm, and Mahadevapura 93 mm.

In response to the flooding, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a citywide relief operation to address public grievances and mitigate the damage caused by the rains. BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao stated that multiple departments have been working together to provide immediate assistance.

“Our teams, including joint commissioners, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCCC), and the call centre, have been actively resolving citizen complaints. Following instructions from the administration and the Deputy Chief Minister, we identified 206 vulnerable areas across the city and prioritised work in those regions,” said Rao.

He explained that emergency equipment is being deployed in affected neighbourhoods to pump out water that has entered homes. The BBMP is working in coordination with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Fire Department to remove waterlogging as quickly as possible.

“These are short-term solutions. There are also medium and long-term issues that need similar attention. We’ve already begun permanent work in two or three critical areas that have been identified,” he added.

Rao highlighted that the ICCCC control room is playing a key role in managing public complaints. “We receive about 1,000 to 1,200 complaints every day. Around 70% are resolved on the same day through coordination between engineers, officials, and complainants. The remaining issues are resolved in the following slots. Complaints that fall outside BBMP’s jurisdiction are forwarded to relevant departments such as the BWSSB,” he said.

Some of the persistent flooding issues are due to structural problems, such as undersized vents and blocked stormwater drains. During a field inspection near Manyata Tech Park and Nagavara junction, Rao assured residents that compensation will be provided to those affected, and steps will be taken to ensure regular maintenance of stormwater drains to prevent overflow into residential layouts.

Addressing concerns at Silk Board Junction, where water stagnation has occurred due to overflow from Madiwala Lake, Rao said, “A relief plan is being formulated. Desilting of stormwater drains is ongoing and will continue as a regular process.”

He also mentioned that action is being taken to remove encroachments along Rajakaluves (stormwater drains), which contribute to waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

“Our officials are working on-site across the city. Every effort is being made to provide timely and practical solutions to the problems caused by the recent rains,” Rao said.