Rain Havoc In Uttarakhand: Over 15 Dead, 900 Rescued; Dozens Still Missing After Cloudburst
Published : September 17, 2025 at 8:34 AM IST
Dehradun: Incessant heavy rainfall since Monday night has caused severe devastation in Uttarakhand. As per State Emergency Operations Center, Dehradun has been worst-affected, with 13 deaths so far, followed by one death each in Pithoragarh and Nainital.
Officials informed that around 16 persons are still missing, while about 900 people have been rescued. Three injured persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
With floodwater receding gradually, the scale of destruction is becoming clear. According to the Dehradun Police, 13 bodies have been recovered in the district so far. Maximum damage has occurred in Maldevta and Sahastradhara, where rivers overflowed and washed away houses and roads. The Rispana and Bindal rivers, flowing through the city, are also in spate, threatening lives of people living in nearby houses.
In Premnagar police station area, a tractor-trolley carrying labourers was trapped in the middle of the Tons river in Uttarakhand's capital city on Tuesday, as cloud bursts triggered flash floods in several areas. At least eight people, including four women, were killed after they were swept away by the raging waters. Police have so far recovered bodies of eight persons while several others are feared missing.
In another incident, a student died after a wall collapsed on him near DIT College. His body was later recovered by SDRF. In Sahastradhara, three people drowned in flash floods, while in Mussoorie, a labourer also lost his life owing to rain-related mishap.
The heavy downpour has also damaged the Dehradun-Haridwar highway between Nepali Farm and Doiwala. In Rishikesh, floodwaters from the Ganga and other streams entered homes, adding to misery of the locals.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited disaster-hit areas of Dehradun, and reviewed relief measures. He also instructed officials to expedite rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Dhami over phone, assuring him of all possible assistance from the Centre.
UP's Moradabad In Mourning
Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, a pall of gloom descended on Mudia Jain village under Bilari police station area after report of death of six labourers from the village in flood in Dehradun on Tuesday. Three others are still missing. The deceased have been identified as Madan, Naresh, Harcharan, Somvati, Reena and Kiran, all residents of Mudia Jain.
SDM Bilari Vinay Kumar informed that six people from Moradabad have died in Dehradun floods and said search for three others is underway. "They had gone to Uttarakhand to fend for their family, but the sudden disaster took away their lives," he said.
Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announced a financial assistance of Rs two lakh each for the families of the deceased. BJP leader Suresh Saini assured that the government is extending all possible help and that efforts are being made to send the bodies to their respective families as early as possible.
