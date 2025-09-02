Rain Havoc: Gurugram Sees 10 KM-Long Traffic Jam, Surjewala Shares 'Helicopter Shot' Of Expressway

ETV Bharat / bharat

A security personnel keeps vigil as commuters make their way through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram expressway (PTI)

Several commuters said that a 30-minute drive took more than 3-4 hours, while others were forced to abandon their vehicles and wade through waist-deep water. At some places, waterlogging rose to nearly four feet, leaving cars and two-wheelers either stuck on roads or moving at snail's pace.

Gurugram: It was chock-a-block in Gurugram on Monday as heavy rains in Delhi-NCR caused severe waterlogging in many places, subsequently leading to a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. By afternoon, traffic congestion stretched over 10 kilometres on the Expressway, while major junctions like IFFCO Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk witnessed hours-long snarls, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

Videos showed people pushing their vehicles and walking through flooded streets. Some of them took alternative routes through narrow bylanes to escape the jam. In view of the prevailing situation, Gurugram District Magistrate Ajay Kumar issued an advisory for offices and schools, and appealed to schools and companies to switch to online mode, if possible, citing safety concerns.

A holiday was also declared for all government and private schools on Tuesday. Officials said that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of children and commuters.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram recorded over 100 mm of rainfall between 3 PM and 7 PM on Monday. An orange alert has been issued for Tuesday, as there is forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the region.

Reacting to the massive traffic jam, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the Chief Minister saying, one who travels by helicopter, will not know the condition of people on the roads.

In a post on X, he said, "As CM Nayab Saini only flies in 'State Helicopter' and doesn't travel on 'road', this is a 'helicopter shot' of Highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage, sewage & easing traffic congestion. This is BJP's 'triple engine model' of Millenium City Urban development - Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation."

Meanwhile, locals alleged that civic authorities have failed to come up with long-term solution like better drainage systems and strict urban planning measures to tackle the recurring problem of waterlogging.