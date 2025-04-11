Rain Brings Temporary Relief, Heatwave Set To Return Soon

New Delhi: A few parts of North India, including the national capital Delhi, received a welcome break from scorching heat of 40 degrees western disturbance brought rain and thunderstorms.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather condition will probably continue for a few days, but then temperatures will start rising again, going past the 40 degrees Celsius mark in Delhi.

An Orange Alert has been sounded by the IMD for West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, and Mahe as warning for isolated to heavy rainfall. A Yellow Alert has also been issued for some other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam, where locals were alerted about the possibility of lightning strikes and gusty winds.

Across Northwest India, temperatures are expected to drop by 3-5° C for the next three days for some temporary relief. Theraefter, temperatures will again rise by 2-4° C. A similar trend is expected across Central and Western India.

But, this cooling is not going to last long. From April 14 to 16, the IMD has predicted a fresh heat wave across West Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, with dust storms expected in isolated areas of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will prevail in the coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Mumbai had cloudy weather since Thursday, bringing some relief from the direct sunlight. There, humidity continues to be extremely high, and no rain has been forecast for the day over the city. As per the IMD, partially cloudy and light breezy winds (around 5 km/h) are expected, 80% humidity, and around 28°C at 9 AM. The temperature is likely to reach a maximum of 32°C during the day, with a minimum hovering around 27°C. Sunset should occur at 6:55 PM, and the weather is likely to remain dry.

As per the CPCB data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Colaba stood at 56, which falls in the ‘Satisfactory’ category. Sensitive groups are to take precautions and minimize outdoor activities.

After the days of blistering heat, some relief came to Rajasthan in the form of light rains and dust storms. Strong winds and scattered showers on Wednesday afternoon were experienced through western parts of the state - Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer - whereas Barmer recorded the maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius on the day.

Jaipur Weather Centre has issued a Yellow Alert for 21 districts of the state, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner and Alwar. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue with strong winds on which the forecasts are up to 40-50 km/h till April 12. After then, dry weather is likely to come back and the temperatures would rise again with fresh heat-wave conditions anticipated from April 14, especially in southwestern Rajasthan.

According to the Jaipur Weather Centre, a Yellow Alert has been issued for 21 districts across the state, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, and Alwar. Light to moderate rain, along with strong winds reaching 40–50 km/h, is expected until April 12. After this, dry weather is likely to return, and temperatures may begin to climb again, with a fresh heatwave forecast from April 14 onward, particularly in southwestern Rajasthan. As summer deepens across the country, the weather rollercoaster continues, with short-lived relief giving way to intensifying heat once again.