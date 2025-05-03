ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Will Run Special Trains To Accommodate Summer Rush

New Delhi: To accommodate the passenger inflow growing manifold in summer, the Railways has decided to provide over 5,000 trips across its network.

As per the officials of North Central Railway, the division will run around 223 trains for 4,165 trips. "A total of 1,491 trips will be run in May and 1,371 in June," a senior official told ETV Bharat.

According to North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kiran, the division has planned to add 120 coaches across different classes in 48 pairs of trains to provide a hassle-free and punctual journey experience to passengers.

"The Railways will continue to run 16 special trains between Sambalpur and Erode with halts at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kothavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru and some other stations," A Sridhar, CPRO of South Central Railway, said.