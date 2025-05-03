Railways Will Run Special Trains To Accommodate Summer Rush

New Delhi: To accommodate the passenger inflow growing manifold in summer, the Railways has decided to provide over 5,000 trips across its network.
As per the officials of North Central Railway, the division will run around 223 trains for 4,165 trips. "A total of 1,491 trips will be run in May and 1,371 in June," a senior official told ETV Bharat.
According to North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kiran, the division has planned to add 120 coaches across different classes in 48 pairs of trains to provide a hassle-free and punctual journey experience to passengers.
"The Railways will continue to run 16 special trains between Sambalpur and Erode with halts at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kothavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru and some other stations," A Sridhar, CPRO of South Central Railway, said.
Similarly, Central Railway will add extra trips, and the reservation has already been opened at all computerised reservation centres and on official portals.
The Railway administration has notified that unreserved summer weekly special trains will make nine trips on the Bandra Terminus-Rewa route. The trains will run from the Bandra Terminus every Thursday on May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and June 5,12, 19, and 26. Services from Rewa will be available every Friday on May 2, 9, 1, 23, 30, and June 13, 20, and 27.
Schedules for Special Trips
- Solapur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special (01435) has been extended from May 6 to June 24 (eight trips).
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Solapur Weekly Special (01436) has been extended from May 7 to June 25 (eight trips).
- Solapur-Daund Junction Unreserved Daily Special (01461) has been extended from May 1 to June 30 (61 trips).
- Daund Junction-Solapur Unreserved Daily special (01462) has been extended from May 1 to June 30 (61 Trips).
- Solapur-Kalaburagi Junction Unreserved Daily Special (01465) has been extended from May 1 to June 30 (61 Trips).
- Kalaburagi Junction-Solapur Unreserved Daily Special (01466) has been extended from May 1 to June 30 (61 Trips).
- Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur)-Pune (01024) has been extended from May 1 to June 30 (61 Trips).
- Pune-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) (01023) has been extended from May 1 to June 30 (61 Trips).
- Badnera Junction-Nashik Road Unreserved Daily Special (01211) has been extended from May 1 to June 30 (61 Trips).
- Nashik Road-Badnera Junction (01212) Unreserved Daily Special has been extended from May 1 to June 30 (61 Trips).
- Pune-Harangul (01487) from May 1 to May 30 (61 Trips).
- Harangul-Pune (01488) from May 1 to June 30 (61 Trips).
- Khandwa Junction-Sanawad Unreserved Special (01091) from May 2 to June 30 (44 Trips).
- Sanawad-Khandwa Junction Unreserved Special (01092) from May 2 to June 24(44 Trips).
- Revised Composition for Kolhapur–Pune (01023) on June 4 and Pune–Kolhapur (01024) on June 5.
Also Read: