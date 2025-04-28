ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Warns People Against Burning Stubble Near Tracks

New Delhi: The Railways has sent over two crore messages, warning people against burning stubble and dry grass along the tracks as it causes disruption in train movement and poses the risk of accidents. The Railways is coordinating with the local administration and has directed trackmen to keep constant vigil on such activities.

"The Railways is running a social media drive against stubble and dry grass burning alongside the rail tracks to prevent any untoward incident and disruption in train movements. The railway authorities have sent over two crore messages to rural people to aware them against fire incidents along tracks," North Eastern Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Pankaj Singh told ETV Bharat.

Heavy smog due to stubble burning often restricts the visibility of loco pilots. The situation is exacerbated by winds as they bring the smog towards the locomotive. The burning can also result in the locomotive or coaches catching fire, leading to dangers to passengers.

"Two to three incidents of fire were noticed near the track in the zone after trackmen were instructed to alert the authorities about smog or fire. The Railways has asked people to dispose of the grass, shrubs and bushes following a proper procedure to avoid inconvenience to the train operation," North Western Railway CPRO, Captain Shashi Kiran, said.