Railways Warns People Against Burning Stubble Near Tracks

New Delhi: The Railways has sent over two crore messages, warning people against burning stubble and dry grass along the tracks as it causes disruption in train movement and poses the risk of accidents. The Railways is coordinating with the local administration and has directed trackmen to keep constant vigil on such activities.
"The Railways is running a social media drive against stubble and dry grass burning alongside the rail tracks to prevent any untoward incident and disruption in train movements. The railway authorities have sent over two crore messages to rural people to aware them against fire incidents along tracks," North Eastern Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Pankaj Singh told ETV Bharat.
Heavy smog due to stubble burning often restricts the visibility of loco pilots. The situation is exacerbated by winds as they bring the smog towards the locomotive. The burning can also result in the locomotive or coaches catching fire, leading to dangers to passengers.
"Two to three incidents of fire were noticed near the track in the zone after trackmen were instructed to alert the authorities about smog or fire. The Railways has asked people to dispose of the grass, shrubs and bushes following a proper procedure to avoid inconvenience to the train operation," North Western Railway CPRO, Captain Shashi Kiran, said.
"It is often noticed that the fire incidents occur mainly due to improper disposal of cigarette/bidi butts, setting fire on dried leaves to clear the land and stubble burning to remove residue," he added.
Responding to a query on safety issues on fire alongside tracks, North Central Railway CPRO Shashikant Tripathi said, "There are two issues, dry grass on railway premises and private lands. As per rules, the Railways does not burn any grass, shrubs or bushes. It only manages them as per the set guidelines. If it is on private land, then the owners are informed about the negative impact of burning stubble and bushes on train operations."
"I still remember two such cases near Kosi Kalan and Manikpur sections, where some dry grasses were set afire near the railway track, disrupting train operations," Tripathi added.
