Ahead Of New Year, Sankranti Celebrations, Railways Urges People Not To Fly Kites Near Traction Lines

New Delhi: To avoid disruption and electrocution incidents, Indian Railways has issued advisory urging people to restrict themselves from flying kites near railway traction lines during New Year and upcoming Sankranti festival.

According to railway officials, it has been reported that several kite flyers got electrocuted while playing near Overhead Electric Traction in the Railway premises including yards and tracks nearby civil localities.

The commonly used Chinese-imported kite threads are good conductors of electricity, posing significant risks to both human life and critical railway electrical infrastructure, the railway official said.

“During the previous Sankranti festival, cases were reported in several zones of Indian Railways, wherein individuals have suffered electric shocks or have been electrocuted after coming in contact with kite threads entangled in 25KV traction overhead conductors,” senior railway officials said.

Elaborating on the issue, A Sridhar, chief public relations officer, South Central Railway, said, “In this regard, South Central Railway earnestly solicits the co-operation of the public and avoid flying kites near Railway tracks as the overhead lines are charged with high voltage electricity and cause a great risk to human life when in contact.”

Notably, authorities are advised to report sightings of kite threads hanging from overhead conductors to ensure that the threads are safely removed by trained personnel.

