Railways Undertakes Complete Revamp Of Passenger Reservation System Through Centre For CRIS

New Delhi: Indian Railways is undertaking a complete revamp of the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) through the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The revamp of PRS involves upgradation and replacement of hardware, software, network equipment, security infrastructure and functionalities on new technology with a design capable of handling new features.

The current PRS system was deployed in 2010 and runs on titanium servers and opens Virtual Memory System (VMS). The current PRS system requires upgradation from legacy technology systems to the latest cloud technology-compliant systems. Over the years, passenger preferences and aspirations have changed. Modernised PRS aims to address and fulfil enhanced aspirations of passengers, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said.

Railway has recently launched the RailOne App. This App enables passengers to book reserved as well as unreserved tickets on mobile phones. This, in effect, brings the PRS facility to the passenger’s palm, Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

With effect from November 1, 2024, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for booking reserved tickets in trains that previously had a 120-day ARP has been reduced to 60 days, excluding the date of journey. This change has been made keeping in view the booking trend and also to reduce the cancellations due to unforeseen events, Vaishnaw added.

Change in Advanced Reservation Period (ARP), based on the trend of booking and feedback, is a continuous and ongoing exercise. The present PRS can book about 25,000 tickets per minute, and the new system is designed for more than four times this capacity.

Read More