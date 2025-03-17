Over 100 Trains Cancelled Till April, Several Routes Affected Due To Track Upgradation At Kanpur Bridge

New Delhi : Over 100 trains will remain either cancelled or diverted at Kanpur Bridge Left Bank – Kanpur Central for a mega block which will impact passengers of Express/mail trains and local trains of several zones including Northern, North Central, Northern Western, and Southern till April 30. The passengers are asked to plan their tours as per alternative routes or availability of trains to avoid hustle-bustle of eleventh hour.

According to senior officials of Railways, the step has been taken to complete essential track upgradation on the bridge following which the trains will remain either cancelled or diverted from this route.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeastern Railways, informed, “Due to traffic and power block given by the Railway Administration for engineering work on Bridge between Kanpur Bridge Left Bank-Kanpur Central of Lucknow Division of Northern Railway, the route of the trains will be changed as per plan.”

As per railways, Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Express running from Gorakhpur on March 20, 24, 25, 27 and 31 and April 1, 3, 7, 8, 10, 14 15, 17 21, 22, 24, 28, and 29 will be run via the changed route Lucknow-Alamnagar-Moradabad-Ghaziabad instead of the scheduled route Lucknow-Kanpur Central-Ghaziabad. As a result of the change in route, this train will not stop at Kanpur Central Station.

More than 30 trains of Northeastern Railways, over 40 Mail/Express trains and passenger trains have been cancelled and diverted around 50 trains in Northern Railways, about 20 Express/mail and passenger trains in North Central Railways, and several trains in Southern area, as per railways information.

“The railways has informed to people that due to Traffic and Power block for upgradation work following which some trains will remain temporary cancelled, diverted, short-terminated, short-originate, and rescheduled,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railways.

The passengers who have booked their train tickets in advance seem worried over train cancellation. The travellers said that they have to confirm their train status whether it is cancelled or not.

Advanced booking ticket holders are miffed after getting a message from railways about ticket cancellation because they had reserved conform tickets one or two months ago but now they have to book fresh tickets again. Now it is not sure that it would conform or not.

Talking on the ticket cancellation issue, Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO, North Central Railways told ETV Bharat, “The railway has already informed travellers about their ticket status and cancellation. Now, they will plan their journey as per their convenience.”