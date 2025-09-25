ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Use Drone-Based Technology For Cleaning Of Solar Panels

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a significant step to use modern technology, the railway is planning to introduce drone-based solar panel cleaning technology, which will help to enhance the efficiency, maintenance and cost saving of solar energy systems installed.

The drones will be equipped with advanced cleaning mechanisms that use minimal water and no chemicals, ensuring eco-friendly maintenance of solar panels.

A senior official of North Central Railways informed in continuation of its commitment towards Solar Mission, which is a part of the NET ZERO mission of Indian Railways, this technology is to be used to enhance efficiency and save water during the clearing of panels.

"For this, the railways conducted a live demonstration of drone-based solar panel cleaning technology in the NCR zone. This pioneering initiative marks a significant step towards maintenance and cost saving of solar energy systems installed," a Senior Public Relations Official said.

The demo was organized by NCR Headquarters under the guidance of Yatendra Kumar, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer/NCR, and Pankaj Jaiswal, Chief Electrical Engineer/EEM. This demonstration also witnessed that the particular drone which was used at Subedarganj Station building and shelter of platform Number 1 had a tank of 10 litres of water storage. The drone weighed around 19 kg without water, the official explained.

The drone uses 4 nozzles to throw water at the target site. The drone is controlled through a satellite, GPS, a remote controller and a transmitter. The drone performs for 22 minutes after getting fully charged.

As per railway officials, this drone technology performed satisfactorily in the demo where the solar panels were cleaned. Although some minor changes in the design of the drone are discussed and suggested with the technical team of the firm, so that the drones can become more user-friendly with respect to railway applications.