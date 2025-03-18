ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Streamline Crew Working Hours To Provide Stipulated Time Of Rest

New Delhi: To ensure safe and secure train operation for the passengers, the Railways has instructed the officials to make an in-depth study on train movements and streamline the crew working hours to provide the stipulated time of rest to the Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards.

As per Railways, it has also advised the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) to do the analysis on sending the advance alert calls to the loco staff before booking to duty, make a systematic plan to modify the alert calls to ensure minimal disturbance to the staff before booking to duty which will help to reduce workloads from them.

Forcing Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots to operate trains for long hours creates risks to the safety of rail passengers as well as trains due to stress and unrest conditions for driving long hours continuously, several loco pilots alleged.

Informing the safety of train operations, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways said, “Safety is paramount in train operations and following that officials are instructed to strictly adhere to safety rules and conduct regular counselling at the field level."

Replying to a query on Loco Pilots issues, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha that loco pilots endure long standing hours following which foot massagers in running rooms are provided for post-work relief to them.

Fixing of duty hours and taking food and responding to nature’s call while on duty have been long pending demands of loco-running staff which are yet to be addressed. Long duty hours often make the loco running staff tired which is not good for the safety of train operation.

Vaishnaw on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha said that for loco pilots, Air Conditioner systems are fitted in loco running rooms where loco drivers can rest properly, and around 1100 locomotives have lavatory facilities for loco drivers, especially for women.