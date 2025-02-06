ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Start Long-Distance Travel With Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to start long-distance travel with the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set, a state-of-the-art addition to the country's fastest-growing fleet. The high-speed sleeper train is now a reality as the first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set has successfully completed rigorous trials by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) on January 15, 2025, for five hundred forty kilometre distance in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section, the Ministry of Railways informed.

"Integral Coach Factory, Chennai completed manufacturing of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train set last year on December 17. Within a fortnight the train was brought to the Kota division and was successfully tested for short distances of 30 to 40 kilometres for three days in a row in the first week of last month, where it achieved a comfortable travel experience at a high speed of 180 km per hour," it said.

This achievement marks a significant leap in railway modernisation, promising a seamless and luxurious travel experience for passengers. With a focus on comfort, speed, and cutting-edge technology, the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are set to redefine the overnight journeys for masses in the days to come, the Railway Ministry said.

After the successful trial of the prototype, the production of nine more Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is scheduled between April and December 2025. These trains will set new benchmarks in efficiency and convenience for long-haul travellers, it said.