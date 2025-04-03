Railways To Send Over One Crore Messages To Passengers To Inform About Special Trains

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an idea to maintain smooth train operation and tackle travellers’ influx during the summer season, the different zones of Indian Railways are reviewing passenger’s volume, waiting ticket list situation, crowd management, and they are trying to establish better coordination among them for running regular as well as special trains in a better way.

In fact, Northern Railways, on the basis of a survey regarding the pattern of commuters, is planning to send around one crore messages to travellers to inform them about special trains.

Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway speaking about special trains (ETV Bharat)

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway told ETV Bharat, "The railway has prepared a comprehensive plan to run smooth operation of special trains to cater influx of travellers who want to visit their native places during the summer season. Recently, Northern Railways has done a survey about the pattern of commuters, on that basis, we are planning to send around one crore messages to them to inform them about special trains and schedule time following which they can plan their trip."

Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway said, “In view of additional passenger load, NW railway is going to run special trains and it will also add extra coaches in regular trains to accommodate travellers."

"NW railway has decided to run special trains for different directions, including Pune, Valsad, Howrah, Mumbai, Bandra (Mumbai), Santragachi, Coimbatore, and Mysore to clear the waiting ticket list. In addition, the railway is reviewing the situation and trying to find the increasing number of passengers so that some more special trains can be run from there. NW zone is also discussing with other zones on this issue," CPRO Shashi Kiran said.

To accommodate more passengers, Central Railway has announced 1058 Summer Special trains, including 278 unreserved trains till date, in addition to its regular trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. CR had earlier announced 986 train services of Summer Special Trains and will now run an additional 72 services for the benefit of travellers.

South Central Railway has also notified for extension of services of special trains to cater for the extra passengers during the summer season with existing timings and stoppages, M. Senthamil Selvan, CPRO, Southern Railways said.

Besides special train facilities, the Railways have made a security arrangement and crowd control management system at the stations. All the stakeholders, including the Government Railway Police (GRP), Local Police and Local Civil Administration, accordingly take action to manage the influx of passengers. The Queue System is maintained for hassle free boarding of important trains at originating stations. GRP and RPF staff are deployed at foot-over bridges to regulate crowds smoothly in order to avoid stampede-like situations during the heavy rush period and render real-time assistance to passengers.

During peak rush periods, when heavy movement of passengers is anticipated, zonal Railways are authorised to restrict entry to stations by stopping issuing of platform tickets except for persons coming to the station just to assist the aged, illiterate and female passengers who are not in a position to fend themselves at Railway stations, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a few days ago, informed the Lok Sabha.