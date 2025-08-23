ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Run Special Trains for Upcoming Festivals

New Delhi: With the festive season around the corner, the Indian Railways will soon run more than 600 trains to deal with passenger rush across the country.

As per railway officials, the special trains will provide additional berths to meet the surge in demand and ensure safe and secure journey for travellers. According to the Ministry of Railways, for the convenience of passengers during Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath festivals, the railway has decided to operate more than 12,000 trips.

“It was decided to make special arrangements for the upcoming festivals. The passengers should also be facilitated during their return journey,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said earlier this week.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said, “Railway has decided to extend the periodicity of special trains up to November 21 with revision in destinations.”

A Sridhar, CPRO, South Central Railway, said, “In order to clear the rush of passengers during Diwali, Chhath and Dussehra festivals, SCR will run 170 special trains for various destinations. The railways has announced zone wise Ganpati special train trips, Central railways to run 296, Western 56, Konkan Railway six, and South Western 22. Ganesh Puja will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6,” the ministry stated.

Bookings for unreserved coaches can be done through the UTS system with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable. For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, the passengers can visit the official portal or download NTES App. The detailed schedule of special trains is also available on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and computerized PRS.