Railways To Run Special Trains For Examination Candidates To Reach Centres

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Railways has made a plan for better arrangements at stations to inform candidates about train timings, arrival and departure, so that they get their trains without any issue, and deployment of extra staff to deal with extra rush during exam day at stations.

Railways to run special trains for examination candidates to reach centres
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Indian Railways has made an elaborate arrangement to run special trains for the candidates of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) which is scheduled to be held on Sunday in different places.

Giving details about the special trains facility for ADRE recruitment examinees, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway said Railways has decided to operate several examination special trains for the help of candidates who will appear for the recruitment exam to be held on Sunday.

These examination special trains will help the candidates to reach them at exam centres without hustle-bustle that will also clear extra rush from the stations during the exam day.

These trains will be operated as per day and time on September 28, train from Alipurduar to Kamakhya, and return on September 29 evening, Alipurduar to Guwahati, Hailakandi to Silchar, Mariani to Narangi, Alipurduar to New Bongaigaon, Haibargaon to Guwahati, and many other routes for the candidates for their convenience.

Talking about exam special trains, Sharma said, "The Railways will run these special trains for the candidates who will go to attend recruitment examinations. This will help them to reach the centre without any issue."

The special trains provide facilities to travel comfortably which will save them from facing any eleventh-hour rush and transport issues.

The Minister of the Assam government Ranoj Pegu said on social media X attention ADRE 2.0 candidates. The candidates for the written examinations under the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III posts scheduled to be held on September 29.

