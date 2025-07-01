Railways To Run Special Bharat Gaurav Train From July 27 For South India Spiritual Tour

New Delhi: The Railways will run a special Bharat Gaurav Train from Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to important pilgrimage sites of south India for 12 days from July 27, to boost interstate cultural and spiritual connect, help in knowledge sharing, and educate people.

As per railway officials, the yatra offers a spiritually enriching and cost-effective pilgrimage option for devotees of these three states. "A special Bharat Gaurav Train has been announced for a 12-day south India tour from Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh," the official informed.

The journey will start from Bhagalpur on July 27, offering passengers the opportunity to seek blessings, deepen their spiritual connection, and experience the divine presence at some of the most revered pilgrimages and sacred locations in the southern part of India.

As per schedule, the travellers will be visiting Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Mallikarjuna. The tour offers multiple boarding and deboarding points, including Bhagalpur, Jasidih, Madhupur, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City, Muri, Ranchi, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Champa, Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg. The train will return on August 7.

The train will have two classes. The economy sleeper class will accommodate 720 passengers while the standard three-tier AC class will offer 70 seats for booking. Passengers will be offered confirmed train tickets, and will be served all meals, including tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Comfortable and clean accommodation on double/triple sharing basis (non-AC for economy and AC for standard and comfort class), and sightseeing by buses (non-AC for economy and standard class, and AC for comfort class), onboard escort, housekeeping, security and paramedical staff with basic medicine will be provided to passengers.

Booking details are available on the IRCTC official website. Booking can also be done from IRCTC's Kolkata office and area office, Ranchi or through any authorised agents.