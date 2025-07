ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Run Over 300 Trips Of Ganpati Special Trains

News Delhi: To provide smooth travel facilities to devotees, the Central Railway and Western Railway, will run over 300 trips of "Ganpati Special Trains" for the benefit of devotees during the ensuing Ganpati Festival from August 22 to September 10.

Extra halts at various places have also been arranged for devotees to get in and out to reach their destination easily. Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, "In order to facilitate passengers and to accommodate extra rush during Ganpati Festival-2025, the railways will run special trains between Mumbai Central-Thokur, Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Road, Bandra Terminus-Ratnagiri, Vadodara-Ratnagiri and, Vishwamitri-Ratnagiri stations at special fares."

Central Railway officials said it will run 250 Ganpati Special Trains for the benefit of devotees during the ensuing festival.