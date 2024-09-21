ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Run Bharat Gaurav Train From Mumbai For Kedarnath-Badrinath Pilgrimage Centres

Rhe railways in coordination with IRCTC and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board running Bharat Gaurav train for devotees desirous of visiting Kedarnath-Badrinath and other pilgrimage centres. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: To promote tourism concepts of 'Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' as envisioned by the Central government, the railways in coordination with IRCTC and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board will run Bharat Gaurav Train for devotees desirous of visiting Kedarnath-Badrinath and other pilgrimage centres.

According to senior railway officials, the Badri-Kedar-Kartik Swami Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express is 10 nights and 11 days tour covering places Rishikesh, Rudraprayag, Gupt Kashi, Kedarnath, Kartik Swami Temple, Jyotirmath and Badrinath. The IRCTC will ensure to provide a safe and soothing experience to the devotees.

The Badri-Kedar Kartik Swami Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Express will commence with departure from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on October 3 and will arrive at the same station on October 13 after visiting pilgrimages.

The Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena. These theme-based trains have been conceptualised to showcase the rich cultural and religious heritage of Bharat to the domestic tourists as well as to the international tourists, the railway official informed.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Bharat Gaurav Yatra trains are being added one after another to provide experience to the people about Indian culture via railways. Some yatra trains are already operating to cover the Shri Ramayan Yatra, Sri Jagannath Yatra, Buddha Yatra, Mahavir Yatra, Jyotirlinga Bhakti Yatra, Ambedkar Yatra, Char Dham Yatra, Northeast Discovery, Uttar Bharat Yatra and Dakshin Bharat Yatra."

Through this facility people can experience India’s rich cultural heritage, Vaishnaw said. According to the IRCTC, to showcase the cultural and spiritual significance of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and provide an experience of pilgrimage sites of the state, it is operating an exclusively curated tour “Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express” in association with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.