Railways To Run 944 Special Trains For Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath festivals

The trains will run at various destinations during the festival season.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways will run 944 special trains for the convenience of passengers during the upcoming Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath festival season at various destinations, the railway official said on Friday.
Special Trains:
1. Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Weekly Superfast Special (20 Services)
Train Number 01491 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs every Friday from September 26 to November 28 (10 Services) and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 20.00 hrs the next day.
Train Number 01492 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 21.25 hrs every Saturday from September 27 to November 29 (10 Services) and will arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs the next day.
Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Vadodara Jn, Godhra (only for 01492), Ratlam, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur Jn, Mathura.
Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Four AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.
2) Kolhapur – Mumbai CSMT – Kolhapur Weekly Special (20 Services)
Train-01418 Weekly Special will leave Kolhapur at 22.00 hrs every Wednesday from September 24 to November 26 (10 Services) and will arrive at CSMT at 13.30 hrs the next day.
Train -01417 Weekly Special will leave CSMT at 14.30 hrs every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 (10 Services) and will arrive at Kolhapur at 04.20 hrs the next day.
Halts: Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskar Vadi, Karad, Satara, Lonand, Jejuri, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan.
Composition: One AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier,10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.
3) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Thiruvananthapuram North – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special (20 Services)
Train-01463 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.00 hrs every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 and will arrive Thiruvananthapuram North at 20.45 hrs the next day (10 Services).
Train-01464 Weekly special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 16.20 hrs every Saturday from September 27 to November 29 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.50 hrs the next day (10 Services).
Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Kundapura, Udupi, Mangalore, Kasaragod, Cannanore, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Trichur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam JN and Kollam.
Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car.
4) Pune – Sanganer Jn – Pune Weekly Superfast Special (20 Services)
Train-01433 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Pune at 09.45 hrs every Wednesday from September 24 to November 26 (10 Services) and will arrive Sanganer Jn at 05.40 hrs the next day.
Train- 01434 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Sanganer Jn at 11.35 hrs every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 (10 Services) and will arrive Pune at 09.30 hrs the next day.
Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar JN, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ramganj Mandi, and Kota, Sawai Madhopur.
Composition: 1 AC First Class, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, 5 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.
5) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special (8 Services)
Train-01179 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.20 hrs every Friday from September 17 to November 7 (4 Services) and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 21.00 hrs the same day.
Train-01180 Weekly Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 22.20 hrs every Friday from September 17 to November 7 (4 Services) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.40 hrs the Next day.
Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.
Composition: 1 AC First Class, Three AC-2 Tier, Seven AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, One Pantry, 2 Generator Vans.
6) Latur – Hadapsar- Latur Specials (74 services)
Train-01429 Special will leave Latur at 09.30 hrs every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from September 26 to November 28 and arrive Hadapsar at 15.30 hrs on the same day (37 services).
Train-01430 Special will leave Hadapsar at 16.05 hrs every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from September 26 to November 28 and arrive Latur at 21.20 hrs the same day (37 services).
Halts: Harangul, Murud, Dharashiv, Barsi Town, Kurduwadi, Jeur and Daund.
Composition: One AC First Class, Two AC-2Tier, Four AC-3Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.
7) CSMT Mumbai – Gorakhpur – CSMT Mumbai Specials (132 services)
Train-01079 Special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 22.30hrs Daily from September 26 to November 30 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 10.00 hrs on the third day (66 services).
Train-01080 Special will leave Gorakhpur at 14.30 hrs daily from September 28 to December 2 and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 00.40 hrs on the third day (66 services).
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad.
Composition: Three AC-3Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.
8) Pune – Gorakhpur – Pune Specials (130 services)
Train-01415 Special will leave Pune at 06.50 hrs daily from September 27 to November 30 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 16.00 hrs the next day (65 services).
Train-01416 Special will leave Gorakhpur at 17.30 hrs daily from September 28 to December 1 and arrive Pune at 03.15 hrs on the third day (65 services).
Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.
Composition: Four AC-3Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.
9) Daund - Kalaburagi – Daund Unreserved Special – 5 days a week (96 services)
Train-01421 Unreserved Special will leave Daund at 05.00 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from September 26 to December 1 and will arrive at Kalaburagi at 11.20 hrs on the same day (48 trips).
Train-01422 Unreserved Special will leave Kalaburagi at 16.10 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from September 26 to December 1 and will arrive Daund at 22.20 hrs on the same day (48 trips).
Halts: Bhigwan, Parewadi, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Tikekarwadi, Hotgi, Akalkot Road, Boroti, Dudhani and Ganagapur.
Composition: 10 General Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach
10) Daund – Kalaburagi - Daund Unreserved Bi-weekly Special (40 services)
Train-01425 Unreserved Special will leave Daund at 05.00 hrs on every Thursday & Sunday from September 25 to November 30 and will arrive at Kalaburagi at 11.20 hrs on the same day (20 Services).
Train-01426 Unreserved Special will leave Kalaburagi at 20.30 hrs on every Thursday and Sunday from September 25 to November 30 and will arrive Daund at 02.30 hrs the next day (20 Services).
Halts: Bhigwan, Parewadi, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Tikekarwadi, Hotgi, Akalkot Road, Boroti, Dudhani and Ganagapur.
Composition: 10 General Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach.
11) Nagpur- Pune – Nagpur Weekly special (20 Services)
Train-01209 Special will leave Nagpur at 19.40 hrs, every Saturday from September 27 to November 29 and will arrive Pune at 11.25 hrs on the next day (10 Services).
Train-01210 Special will leave Pune at 15.50 hrs, every Sunday from September 28 to November 30 and will arrive at Nagpur at 06.30 hrs the next day (10 Services).
Halts: Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.
Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper class, 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.
12) Nagpur- Samastipur- Nagpur Weekly Special (20 services)
Train-01207 Weekly special will depart Nagpur at 10.40 hrs every Wednesday from September 24 to November 26 and will arrive at Samastipur at 21.30 hrs the next day (10 services).
Train-01208 Weekly special will depart Samastipur at 23.45 hrs every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 and will arrive Nagpur at 07.00 hrs on the third day (10 services).
Halts: Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.
Composition: 4 AC-3Tier, 6 Sleeper Class and 6 Second Class, including 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.
13) Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Bi-Weekly Special (36 Services)
Train-01483 Bi-Weekly Special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs every Tuesday and Saturday from September 30 to November 29 and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 20.00 hrs the next day (18 Services).
Train-01484 Bi-Weekly Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 21.25 hrs every Wednesday and Sunday from October 1 to November 30 and will arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs the next day (18 Services).
Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Vadodara Jn, Godhra(only for 01484), Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur Jn and Mathura.
Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.
14) LTT-Danapur-LTT Daily Special* (134 Services)
Train-01143 Daily Special will depart LTT Mumbai at 10.30 hrs daily from September 25 to November 30 and will arrive at Danapur at 18.45 hrs the next day (67 services).
Train-01144 Daily Special will depart Danapur at 21.30 hrs daily from September 26 to December 1 and will arrive at LTT Mumbai at 04.50 hrs on the third day (67 services).
Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.
Composition: Three AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van
15) LTT-Nagpur-LTT Weekly Superfast Special (20 Services)
Train-02139 Weekly Superfast Special will depart LTT, Mumbai at 00.25 hrs every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 and arrive Nagpur at 15.30 hrs same day (10 services).
Train-02140 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Nagpur at 13.30 hrs every Friday from September 26 to November 28 and arrive LTT, Mumbai at 04.10 hrs the next day (10 services).
Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.
Composition: Three AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van
16) Pune – Danapur- Pune Special (134 Services)
Train-01449 Special will leave Pune at 15.30 hrs daily from September 25 to November 30 and will arrive at Danapur at 02.00 hrs on the third day.
Train-01450 Special will leave Danapur at 05:30 hrs from September 27 to December 2 and will arrive Pune at 18.15 hrs the next day.
Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.
Composition: Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van
17) LTT-Latur-LTT Weekly Special (20 services)
Train-01007 Weekly Special will depart LTT Mumbai at 00.55 hrs every Sunday, from September 28 to November 30 and arrive Latur at 13.30 hrs the same day (10 services).
Train-01008 Weekly Special will depart Latur at 16.00 hrs every Sunday, from September 28 to November 30 and arrive at LTT Mumbai at 04.50 hrs the next day (10 services).
Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi and Dharashiv
Composition: Three AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van
