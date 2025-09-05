Railways To Run 944 Special Trains For Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath festivals

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: Indian Railways will run 944 special trains for the convenience of passengers during the upcoming Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath festival season at various destinations, the railway official said on Friday.

Special Trains:

1. Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Weekly Superfast Special (20 Services)

Train Number 01491 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs every Friday from September 26 to November 28 (10 Services) and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 20.00 hrs the next day.

Train Number 01492 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 21.25 hrs every Saturday from September 27 to November 29 (10 Services) and will arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Vadodara Jn, Godhra (only for 01492), Ratlam, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur Jn, Mathura.

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Four AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

2) Kolhapur – Mumbai CSMT – Kolhapur Weekly Special (20 Services)

Train-01418 Weekly Special will leave Kolhapur at 22.00 hrs every Wednesday from September 24 to November 26 (10 Services) and will arrive at CSMT at 13.30 hrs the next day.

Train -01417 Weekly Special will leave CSMT at 14.30 hrs every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 (10 Services) and will arrive at Kolhapur at 04.20 hrs the next day.

Halts: Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskar Vadi, Karad, Satara, Lonand, Jejuri, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan.

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier,10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

3) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Thiruvananthapuram North – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special (20 Services)

Train-01463 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.00 hrs every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 and will arrive Thiruvananthapuram North at 20.45 hrs the next day (10 Services).

Train-01464 Weekly special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 16.20 hrs every Saturday from September 27 to November 29 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.50 hrs the next day (10 Services).

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Kundapura, Udupi, Mangalore, Kasaragod, Cannanore, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Trichur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam JN and Kollam.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car.

4) Pune – Sanganer Jn – Pune Weekly Superfast Special (20 Services)

Train-01433 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Pune at 09.45 hrs every Wednesday from September 24 to November 26 (10 Services) and will arrive Sanganer Jn at 05.40 hrs the next day.

Train- 01434 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Sanganer Jn at 11.35 hrs every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 (10 Services) and will arrive Pune at 09.30 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar JN, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ramganj Mandi, and Kota, Sawai Madhopur.

Composition: 1 AC First Class, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, 5 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

5) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special (8 Services)

Train-01179 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.20 hrs every Friday from September 17 to November 7 (4 Services) and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 21.00 hrs the same day.

Train-01180 Weekly Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 22.20 hrs every Friday from September 17 to November 7 (4 Services) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.40 hrs the Next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

Composition: 1 AC First Class, Three AC-2 Tier, Seven AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, One Pantry, 2 Generator Vans.

6) Latur – Hadapsar- Latur Specials (74 services)

Train-01429 Special will leave Latur at 09.30 hrs every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from September 26 to November 28 and arrive Hadapsar at 15.30 hrs on the same day (37 services).

Train-01430 Special will leave Hadapsar at 16.05 hrs every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from September 26 to November 28 and arrive Latur at 21.20 hrs the same day (37 services).

Halts: Harangul, Murud, Dharashiv, Barsi Town, Kurduwadi, Jeur and Daund.

Composition: One AC First Class, Two AC-2Tier, Four AC-3Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

7) CSMT Mumbai – Gorakhpur – CSMT Mumbai Specials (132 services)

Train-01079 Special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 22.30hrs Daily from September 26 to November 30 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 10.00 hrs on the third day (66 services).

Train-01080 Special will leave Gorakhpur at 14.30 hrs daily from September 28 to December 2 and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 00.40 hrs on the third day (66 services).

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad.

Composition: Three AC-3Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

8) Pune – Gorakhpur – Pune Specials (130 services)

Train-01415 Special will leave Pune at 06.50 hrs daily from September 27 to November 30 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 16.00 hrs the next day (65 services).

Train-01416 Special will leave Gorakhpur at 17.30 hrs daily from September 28 to December 1 and arrive Pune at 03.15 hrs on the third day (65 services).

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: Four AC-3Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

9) Daund - Kalaburagi – Daund Unreserved Special – 5 days a week (96 services)

Train-01421 Unreserved Special will leave Daund at 05.00 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from September 26 to December 1 and will arrive at Kalaburagi at 11.20 hrs on the same day (48 trips).