Railways To Rent Out Its Vacant Lands For Organizing Private Events

New Delhi: Indian Railways is planning to rent out its vacant lands to private persons and people for organizing events such as marriages, birthdays and other parties, which help railways in terms of the financial aspect, and people will get a suitable place to organize their functions.

Elaborating on the concept, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, told ETV Bharat, “Recently, I came to know through a letter that the Railway board is going to rent out vacant lands for private functions.”

Responding to rent rates of the venue query, Upadhyay said, “It will vary in different states and citie,s and rates will be finalized after verifying the area's circle rates and other authorities' charges.”

Several railway zones are working on the matter of identifying vacant lands, rates feasibility and other aspects.

This move will provide an option to the people who don’t get space for organizing family functions during the peak marriage days when several venues remain booked. On the other hand, the railways will get extra financial earnings.

Railway Information:

For this purpose, Southern Railway has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for utilizing vacant land at Railway Stations. The available land parcels, including Satur (12,250 sq ft), Palayamkottai (15,070 Sq ft), Nazareth (4583 sq ft), and Bodinayakanur (1,614 sq ft), are all located in the circulating areas of Stations. These spaces can be used for private events such as weddings, birthdays, and other parties, as well as for coaching classes, exercise clubs, sports training, and similar activities.

Interested Parties: