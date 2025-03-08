Railways To Rent Out Its Vacant Lands For Organizing Private Events

New Delhi: Indian Railways is planning to rent out its vacant lands to private persons and people for organizing events such as marriages, birthdays and other parties, which help railways in terms of the financial aspect, and people will get a suitable place to organize their functions.
Elaborating on the concept, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, told ETV Bharat, “Recently, I came to know through a letter that the Railway board is going to rent out vacant lands for private functions.”
Responding to rent rates of the venue query, Upadhyay said, “It will vary in different states and citie,s and rates will be finalized after verifying the area's circle rates and other authorities' charges.”
Several railway zones are working on the matter of identifying vacant lands, rates feasibility and other aspects.
This move will provide an option to the people who don’t get space for organizing family functions during the peak marriage days when several venues remain booked. On the other hand, the railways will get extra financial earnings.
Railway Information:
For this purpose, Southern Railway has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for utilizing vacant land at Railway Stations. The available land parcels, including Satur (12,250 sq ft), Palayamkottai (15,070 Sq ft), Nazareth (4583 sq ft), and Bodinayakanur (1,614 sq ft), are all located in the circulating areas of Stations. These spaces can be used for private events such as weddings, birthdays, and other parties, as well as for coaching classes, exercise clubs, sports training, and similar activities.
Interested Parties:
The Railways said interested parties may submit their proposals in the prescribed format before March 14 to the senior divisional commercial manager of Southern Railway.
Customer meet:
A customer meet will be conducted on March 14 at the Southern Railway office to discuss the proposals, senior officials informed.
Vacant lands:
Out of the total land of 4.86 lakh hectares (approximately), Indian Railways has about 0.62 lakh hectares (approximately) of vacant land, which includes Uttar Pradesh.
As per Lok Sabha data:
This is mostly in the form of narrow strips along the track: Central 1670.20, Eastern 2014.23, East Central 4418.67, East Coast 2221.22, Northern 11043.72, North Central 993.12, North Eastern 5521.01, Northeast Frontier 13305.93, North Western 1298.62, Southern 2493.79, South Central 924.97, South Eastern 306.22, Southeast Central 3419.16, South Western 4888.69, Western 6348.61, West Central 629.50, Metro 0.11, and Production Units 570.42 and the total vacant land 62068.19, As per LS data 2023.