Railways To Operate Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express With 8 Coaches For Optimal Efficiency

The decision is based on a detailed assessment of passenger trends, with an average occupancy of 34 per cent.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 9:27 PM IST

New Delhi: Indian Railways will operate Nagpur-Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express with 8 coaches for optimal efficiency and enhanced service. According to Central Railway officials, in a strategic move to optimise resources and enhance operational efficiency, the Railways has decided to operate train no 20101/20102 Vande Bharat Express with 8 coaches instead of 20 coaches with effect from February 19.

The decision is based on a detailed assessment of passenger trends, with an average occupancy of 34 per cent, ensuring that services will be adequate to fulfil the demand of passengers, the Central Railway officials informed.

The reduction in the number of coaches will enhance service efficiency, improve turnaround time, and ensure optimal utilisation of high-tech rolling stock while continuing to provide passengers with the premium Vande Bharat experience. This initiative is in line with Indian Railways’ commitment to sustainable operations and judicious use of resources, ensuring that modern trainsets are deployed as per the need and utilization, the officials said.

The average occupancy for the last five months from September 2024 to January 2025 of train no 20101 Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express has been 33.81 per cent and of train no 20102 Secunderabad –Nagpur Vande Bharat Express has been 33.87 per cent, the railways added.

The change will not impact the quality of service, and passengers can continue to enjoy the same world-class features, including faster travel, superior comfort, and state-of-the-art onboard amenities. The Railways remains committed to expanding and fine-tuning Vande Bharat services to meet evolving passenger needs and provide seamless connectivity across the network, it added.

TAGGED:

