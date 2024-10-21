ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Operate 4 Diesel Special Joyrides Toy Trains To Visit UNESCO World Heritage Site

New Delhi: The Railways has decided to operate four Diesel Special Joyrides trains between Darjeeling and Ghum for thousands of foreign as well as local tourists to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site during peak season.

These trains’ services will be made operational from October 21 till December 5. Senior railway officials said diesel special joyrides will be run under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) between Darjeeling and Ghum on a daily basis to cater to tourists as well as the passengers rush during the peak season.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railways informed, “During the peak season, heavy footfall of foreign as well as locals is noticed following which train services will be made operational to visit UNESCO World Heritage Site."

"Operation of these joyride special services will add to their experience of enjoying the beauty of hills and Darjeeling Himalayans,” Sharma said.

Train Schedule:

Train No. 02547 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) Diesel special Joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 9:20 hours to reach Ghum at 10:05 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 10:25 hours to reach Darjeeling at 10:55 hours, Train No. 02548 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) will depart from Darjeeling at 11:25 hours to reach Ghum at 12:10 hours.