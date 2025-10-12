ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Integrate Homegrown Mappls Platform For Smarter Operations

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is now promoting indigenous technology in its operations under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between the Railways and MapmyIndia, the country's leading digital mapping company, following which the indigenous ‘Mappls’ platform will be used in various railway applications and projects. The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared this information by posting a video on his Instagram account.

In an Instagram video posted, Vaishnav said, “Today we met with the Mappls team. They told us that this indigenous mapping platform has many excellent features. Wherever there is an overbridge or underpass in an area, it can also show three-dimensional (3D) junctions. Even if there is a multi-storey building and you need to reach a specific floor, this technology can provide the exact route to that floor.”

‘Hallmark of India's innovation’