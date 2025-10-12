Railways To Integrate Homegrown Mappls Platform For Smarter Operations
The Railways partners with MapmyIndia to adopt the indigenous Mappls platform to improve 3D navigation, station digitisation, and asset management under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
New Delhi: The Indian Railways is now promoting indigenous technology in its operations under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between the Railways and MapmyIndia, the country's leading digital mapping company, following which the indigenous ‘Mappls’ platform will be used in various railway applications and projects. The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared this information by posting a video on his Instagram account.
In an Instagram video posted, Vaishnav said, “Today we met with the Mappls team. They told us that this indigenous mapping platform has many excellent features. Wherever there is an overbridge or underpass in an area, it can also show three-dimensional (3D) junctions. Even if there is a multi-storey building and you need to reach a specific floor, this technology can provide the exact route to that floor.”
‘Hallmark of India's innovation’
Vaishnaw said that the indigenous technology is a hallmark of India's thinking and innovation. “Mappls, a product of the fully Indian company MapmyIndia, is rapidly emerging as an alternative to Google Maps. It not only provides accurate location tracking but also offers advanced features like 3D visualisation, indoor navigation, and real-time traffic analysis,” he said.
The minister stated that there were many applications in the railways where this indigenous technology can be used, such as GIS mapping of railway land, track, and station assets; monitoring of freight trains and infrastructure; navigation within railway stations; and location-based services for passengers. “This partnership between the Railways and Mappls will further empower the sector digitally,” he said.
Digitisation of Railways' land, track network
According to Vaishnaw, the Railways had been using Google Maps and foreign technology platforms for its GIS projects until now, but the introduction of Mappls will not only enhance data security but also strengthen India's indigenous tech ecosystem.
“Collaborating with Mappls will enable accurate digitisation of the railway's land and track network. This will bring transparency to railway asset management, encroachment prevention, and project planning. This technology will also provide a better passenger experience, including 3D navigation at stations and accurate information on train locations and amenities,” he claimed.
The initiative marks another step for Indian Railways towards a self-reliant India. In the coming months, the railways will see widespread use of indigenous Mappls technology, marking a new chapter in India's technological capabilities, the minister added.
