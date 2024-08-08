Railways to Install Integrated Security System at 199 Stations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Indian Railways has planned to install an Integrated Security System (ISS) at 199 stations across the rail network to strengthen the surveillance mechanism at railway stations, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Highlighting the project, Vaishnaw said this ISS project will be installed at a cost of Rs 341.00 crore, which includes a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system, access control, personal and baggage screening systems, and bomb detection systems.

Under this initiative, 207 baggage scanners, 69 under-vehicle scanning systems (UVSS), and 129 bomb detection devices have been provided. Additionally, 416 dogs have been deployed across different zonal Railways for explosive detection and tracking purposes, Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and District Police to provide better protection and security of passenger areas and passengers and for matters connected therewith. Various steps are being taken by the railways in coordination with GRP for the safety and security of passengers at stations, he said.

Various safety measures are being taken by the railways to ensure the safety and security of passengers including for immediate assistance, passengers can make complaints on the Rail Madad Portal directly or through Helpline Number 139 (integrated with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) No.112). he added.

Railways are in regular touch with passengers through various social media platforms to enhance the security of passengers and to address their security concerns, frequent announcements are made through Public Address System to educate passengers to take precautions against theft, snatching and drugging, surveillance is kept through CCTV cameras provided at railway stations for enhanced security of passengers and State Level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) have been constituted for all state and Union Territories under the chairmanship of respective Director General of Police/Commissioner of States and UTs for regular monitoring and review of security arrangements of Railways, the minister informed.

The railway maintains passengers safety and security by various steps such as operation 'Jeevan Raksha' - Saving Lives, Empowering Women Passengers- 'Meri Saheli' Initiative, cracking down on touts (Operation 'Uplabdh'), operation 'NARCOS' - Combating Drug Crimes, Swift Response to Passengers’ concerns, operation 'Yatri Suraksha' - protecting passengers, ensuring safety through 'Operation Sanraksha', assisting those in need (Operation Seva), and curbing illegal goods transport (Operation Satark), the ministry of railways earlier said.

