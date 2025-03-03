Railways To Get Modern Technology In Its Powerful Locomotive

New Delhi: The newly developed prototype Loco motive 9000 HP is equipped with state-of-the-art IGBT-based propulsion technology, which will save energy consumption due to regenerative braking technology, and it will have a lavatory facility in the loco, which will be a big relief for women drivers.

This 9000 HP locomotive, which is one of the powerful locomotives, is being manufactured at the Dahod workshop in Gujarat. It will have modern facilities, including anti-collision Kavach technology and other facilities in the locomotive.

Notably, this locomotive will have a lavatory facility inside the locomotive for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, which will be a big relief for them because a large number of locomotives don’t have this facility, following which women drivers have to wait for the station next to go to the washroom.

Besides, this loco will also have an AC facility in the crew cabin, which will provide a better atmosphere during the summer season.

"This loco will have modern facilities like pre-fitted Kavach system, Air Conditioner, and lavatory for loco pilots and Assistant loco pilots," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after visiting the workshop at Dahod in Gujarat.

Siemens’ partnership with Indian Railways combines innovation with responsibility to deliver reliable, safe, efficient and intelligent technologies, Siemens said on its website.

The locomotives will combine sustained cost-effective operation with low environmental impact and resource consumption. The technology partner will also provide training to the railway staff at Dahod for manufacturing the 9000 HP locomotives and to the staff at the four depots for maintenance of the locomotives. This High HorsePower locomotive will be the future workhorse for freight operation on Indian Railways. The 9000HP locomotives will have a maximum speed of 120kmph, Siemens said.

Locomotive has been designed to meet the high reliability, availability, maintainability and safety requirements of Indian Railways. The locomotives, which will be integral to the efficient operation of the DFCs, are at the core of the Railways’ climate goals. With initiatives like 100 percent electrification, deployment of sustainable technologies and adoption of sustainable practices, the Railways will be key contributors to the country’s net-zero transition, it added.

"The final testing and other minor works are being done that will be completed in around 40 days," Vaishnaw said.