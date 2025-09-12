ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Eliminate All Level-Crossing Gates

New Delhi: With an aim to avoid potential accidents, human errors and risk for safety of passengers and trains, the railways is planning to eliminate all level-crossing (LC) gates to operate trains smoothly and has asked authorities to prepare a plan accordingly.

To begin with, the step has been taken in Rajasthan, which covers three railway zones where all LC gates will be removed from major cities and Road Underpasses and Road Over Bridges (RUB) will be constructed. Later it will cover other areas.

Speaking on the issue, Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A decision has been taken on how to make all the major cities of Rajasthan free from level crossings. Coordinated planning for the entire state will be ready in the next two-three months and then sanctions will be made accordingly.”

“In the coming years, all cities will be freed from level-crossing gates and there will either be RUBs or underpasses to save commuters,” he added.

Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway told ETV Bharat, “LC gates will be eliminated from major cities and work for constructing of RUBs and ROBs are being done at various places. In NWR zone, CCTV cameras have already been installed at crowded LC gates to monitor the situation. All the norms are followed at LC gates by the concerned staff during crossing of trains,” CPRO added.