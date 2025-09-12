Railways To Eliminate All Level-Crossing Gates
Starting with Rajasthan, all states will be freed of level-crossing gates in next few years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: With an aim to avoid potential accidents, human errors and risk for safety of passengers and trains, the railways is planning to eliminate all level-crossing (LC) gates to operate trains smoothly and has asked authorities to prepare a plan accordingly.
To begin with, the step has been taken in Rajasthan, which covers three railway zones where all LC gates will be removed from major cities and Road Underpasses and Road Over Bridges (RUB) will be constructed. Later it will cover other areas.
Speaking on the issue, Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A decision has been taken on how to make all the major cities of Rajasthan free from level crossings. Coordinated planning for the entire state will be ready in the next two-three months and then sanctions will be made accordingly.”
“In the coming years, all cities will be freed from level-crossing gates and there will either be RUBs or underpasses to save commuters,” he added.
Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway told ETV Bharat, “LC gates will be eliminated from major cities and work for constructing of RUBs and ROBs are being done at various places. In NWR zone, CCTV cameras have already been installed at crowded LC gates to monitor the situation. All the norms are followed at LC gates by the concerned staff during crossing of trains,” CPRO added.
A couple of months ago, an accident took place at a railway crossing gate in Tamil Nadu leaving three students dead and two others injured. After this, Railway Ministry launched a nationwide safety inspection drive on LC gates in block sections. It was decided that 11 key actions will be implemented and a safety advisory was issued to commuters.
The advisory stressed on obeying road warning boards on sides of level crossing gates, following the signals and hooter sounds, which act as pre-alerts before arrival of trains, and slowing down ahead of speed breakers placed before level crossing gates to ensure safe stopping. Also, it warned people against crossing hurriedly when the gate is closing.
LC gates exist in several railway zones which pose potential threat to passengers as well as trains if commuters cross the gates without authorisation.
To curb this act, the Ministry of Railways, in July, implemented key action points such as installation of CCTVs at all the LC gates along with the recording systems, policy review for converting ‘Close to Road Traffic’ gates to ‘Open to Road Traffic’ gates, fast-tracking interlocking of LC gates in mission mode and lowering of Train Vehicle Unit (TVU) threshold.
