ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Conducts Special Drive Covering All Aspects Of Passenger Safety

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Indian Railway is conducting a special drive designed as ‘Signal Passed At Danger’ (SPAD) for next 15 days which will be covering all aspects of railway safety and ensure safe journey to passengers.

The SPAD exercise will check alertness of the staff and safety measures involving all loco inspectors and safety counsellors of loco.

As per a letter issued by the Railway Board, the railway has asked officials to take effective action if they notice deficiencies and irregularities during the drive.

“Principal Chief Safety Officers (PCSO) may also critically analyze complete shortcomings to identify systemic deficiency and action taken or planned to be taken should be sent to the Railway Board daily,” the letter states.

The PCSOs may keep the record and submit the same after the drive to the board by July 18. Record of the staff counselled should be kept by railway headquarters.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, said, “Since 2005, the initiative has been taken to stop SPAD at that time Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) device was launched for the purpose which has been upgraded at regular interval. Now the Kavach 4.0 is the upgraded version of that device to deal with SPAD incidents.”

“The Kavach is developed with modern technology which applies a break if the driver missed the red signal to stop the train. In fact, it issues signal related warnings from a certain distance to alert the loco driver,” he added.

Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, said, “The railways run drives after incidents for the safety of railway staff. During the SPAD checking, the alertness of drivers and other safety norms are examined thoroughly.”