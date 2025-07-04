Railways Conducts Special Drive Covering All Aspects Of Passenger Safety

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Indian Railway is conducting a special drive designed as ‘Signal Passed At Danger’ (SPAD) for next 15 days which will be covering all aspects of railway safety and ensure safe journey to passengers.
The SPAD exercise will check alertness of the staff and safety measures involving all loco inspectors and safety counsellors of loco.
As per a letter issued by the Railway Board, the railway has asked officials to take effective action if they notice deficiencies and irregularities during the drive.
“Principal Chief Safety Officers (PCSO) may also critically analyze complete shortcomings to identify systemic deficiency and action taken or planned to be taken should be sent to the Railway Board daily,” the letter states.
The PCSOs may keep the record and submit the same after the drive to the board by July 18. Record of the staff counselled should be kept by railway headquarters.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, said, “Since 2005, the initiative has been taken to stop SPAD at that time Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) device was launched for the purpose which has been upgraded at regular interval. Now the Kavach 4.0 is the upgraded version of that device to deal with SPAD incidents.”
“The Kavach is developed with modern technology which applies a break if the driver missed the red signal to stop the train. In fact, it issues signal related warnings from a certain distance to alert the loco driver,” he added.
Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, said, “The railways run drives after incidents for the safety of railway staff. During the SPAD checking, the alertness of drivers and other safety norms are examined thoroughly.”
SPAD is a major safety issue in railway operations because if a driver does not stop at red signal then it might put trains as well as passengers in danger.
Replying to ETV Bharat’s query on SPAD incidents, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (I&P), Railway Board, said, “To make loco pilots and S&T department staff aware about the safety during the rail operation, the railways often run safety campaigns and ensure that all set norms are to be followed. This move helps staff and passengers in terms of safety.”
Checking of driving practice of Crew:
During the drive driving practice of the train crew on yellow signal and train control in gradients so as to stop promptly at red signals will be examined. The automatic block system, speed restrictions meticulously, following caution orders, crew's braking technique for different types of load are to be scrutinized and shortfalls recorded.
Competencies of crew driving a particular type of train, train driving in one-train-only sections, checking of loco SPM records for proper stopping and crew members keeping mobile phones switched off when working in trains are to be examined as per the railway board advisory.
Counselling Crew:
The counselling of the crew is done by loco inspectors at the time of signing on and before taking charge of the train for safe train working practices, it said.
The officials have been asked to ensure that all staff, LP, ALP, Track Machine Operators, Tower Wagon Operators are to be covered during the drive, it added.