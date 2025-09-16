ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Cancel 52 Trips, Curtail 104 over Fog Safety Concerns This Winter

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming winter season and the expected dense fog situation across northern India, Indian Railways has announced the cancellation and reduction of several train services between December 1 and February 28.

Giving details, Shashi Kiran, chief public relations officer of the North Western Railway, said 52 train trips will remain cancelled, and 104 trips will operate with reduced frequency during the period.

“In view of the coming winter season and foggy weather conditions, around 52 trips will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 28, he added. A senior railway official said this move comes in the backdrop of fog-related issues that occurred in previous years.

Sharing his driving experience during the foggy weather, Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, said, “This Fog Safe Device also known as the Fog Pass Device is a portable, GPS-based navigation device used by railways has not much helpful for us because it only indicate the coming signal but does not clarify what it will be (Green, Red, Yellow or other).”

“Due to dense fog, loco pilots run the train below the normal speed limit because they have to ensure the coming signal colour and also remain careful about track condition,” he added.

Poor visibility in the wake of fog disrupts normal schedules of trains past several years which have been running late, the Railway which is not new in the railways but every year during winter season passengers have to bear the brunt of delay or cancellation of trains as several parts of the country face serious dense fog conditions which lead to significant disruptions in train and flight services.