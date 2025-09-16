Railways To Cancel 52 Trips, Curtail 104 over Fog Safety Concerns This Winter
Despite Railways thrust for punctuality, dense fog remains a major seasonal hurdle, especially during the winter.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming winter season and the expected dense fog situation across northern India, Indian Railways has announced the cancellation and reduction of several train services between December 1 and February 28.
Giving details, Shashi Kiran, chief public relations officer of the North Western Railway, said 52 train trips will remain cancelled, and 104 trips will operate with reduced frequency during the period.
“In view of the coming winter season and foggy weather conditions, around 52 trips will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 28, he added. A senior railway official said this move comes in the backdrop of fog-related issues that occurred in previous years.
Sharing his driving experience during the foggy weather, Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, said, “This Fog Safe Device also known as the Fog Pass Device is a portable, GPS-based navigation device used by railways has not much helpful for us because it only indicate the coming signal but does not clarify what it will be (Green, Red, Yellow or other).”
“Due to dense fog, loco pilots run the train below the normal speed limit because they have to ensure the coming signal colour and also remain careful about track condition,” he added.
Poor visibility in the wake of fog disrupts normal schedules of trains past several years which have been running late, the Railway which is not new in the railways but every year during winter season passengers have to bear the brunt of delay or cancellation of trains as several parts of the country face serious dense fog conditions which lead to significant disruptions in train and flight services.
Running a train at normal speed during dense fog is also risky for passengers as well as trains following, which commuters had to face delays in train services up to 6 to 10 hours in previous years.
Reena Singh, a loco pilot, said, “These devices are just a helping hand for us, but running a train depends on our own conscience. The FSD helps to alert Loco Pilots about the coming signal, so they have to judge what the signal light is.”
Echoing a similar sentiment, another Assistant Loco Pilot told ETV Bharat, “These devices are not one hundred per cent accurate to say anything. The device only indicates the next signal location, but it doesn’t inform about its colour in that situation. Loco Pilots have to use his/her own wisdom to run the train at a set limited speed.”
The railway makes every effort to run trains as per its schedule and punctually. However, foggy weather conditions affect normal operation, Lok Sabha data states.
“To mitigate the effect of fog and to assist the loco Pilots in train operations during the foggy weather conditions, around 26977 fog safe devices were provided for train operation up to October last year,” LS data mentioned.
