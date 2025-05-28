Railways Tightens Norms: Commercial Videography Banned, Strict Checks On Photography

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Indian Railways has initiated strict measures in its existing norms on videography and photography at stations, trains and its properties. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (I&P), Railway Board, said, “The commercial videography is banned in railway stations. If anyone wants to do so, then he/she has to take permission from the authority prior to it.”

Expressing a similar view, Eastern Railway’s chief public relations officer, Diptimoy Dutta, told ETV Bharat, “The security measures are already in force following that no photography or videography is allowed at stations or any railway property without prior permission from the concerned authority.”

"There is already a railway rule regarding such an issue, which the Eastern railway is enforcing to follow set rules before doing photography or videography at any place belonging to the railway. Now, we are following such rules strictly and ensuring no one violates them,” Dutta added.

The railway officials said that there are set norms and rail manuals which have to be adhered to for videography and photography. As per the rail manual, a copy of which is accessible to the ETV Bharat, permission for still/ video photography to Indian nationals shall be granted by the Chief Public Relations Officers of the respective Railways/Units. Permission for still/ video photography to foreign nationals shall be granted by the Public Relations Directorate, Railway Board. However, if still/ video photography is to be undertaken for commercial purposes, approval (in principle) will be conveyed to the concerned Railways/Units advising them to grant permission after completing necessary formalities and charging the prescribed licence fee.

"The permission letter, indicating the conditions mentioned it (wherever applicable), shall be issued by the Public Relations Directorate Railway Board or the CPROs of the Railways/Units (as the case may be) directly to the individual applicants (or their representatives) endorsing a copy thereof to the Security Department also,” the railway manual states. “In respect of foreign nationals, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) shall also be kept informed by endorsing a copy of the permission letter to the Deputy Director/IB, Ministry of Home Affairs,” it added.

“It is clarified that the permission letter, allowing still/video photography, is neither a travel authority nor does it ipso facto authorise the holder to enter any railway premises/train,” mentioned in the railway manual rules. As per the rules, the holder of the permission letter is required to give prior information to the Station Manager/In-charge of the concerned stations/premises before undertaking still/video photography. He/she has to observe safety and security regulations in vogue on the Railways and ensure that still/video photography is confined to railway premises/trains only, it does not affect normal working of the Railways, it does not cause inconvenience to other rail users, and it does not cover places prohibited for still/video photography by the Railways.

Talking on the issue, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The rules are already in place and it is clear that no commercial photography or videography can be done without permission of the authorities, but individuals can take permission from CPROs for non-commercial or personal purposes.”

A senior official of Western Railway told ETV Bharat, “Some persons were recently barred from doing such activities without permission.” Similarly, North Central officials said that they keep strict watch on such activities and stop people from making reels on tracks, trains and other places for the safety of passengers as well as railways.

“If any passenger comes to us and complains regarding unauthorised videography or photography is being done of his/her (against his/her wish), then the railway takes steps against the person who performs such act and immediately stop for filming travellers," a senior official of North Central Railway told ETV Bharat.