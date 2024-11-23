ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Takes Safety Measures To Ensure Smooth Train Operations During Winter Season

New Delhi: The Railways is taking safety measures to ensure safe train operations during the winter season following that cold weather patrolling has been strengthened with GPS-enabled monitoring, ensuing precise oversight of rail conditions, and to prevent rail and weld failures due to low temperatures thorough examinations are being conducted as needed.

According to railway officials, the Railways is taking proactive steps towards ensuring safe and efficient train operations during the winter and foggy season. A series of measures have been implemented to address challenges faced during winter months covering important criteria like visibility and safety of tracks, Over Head Equipments (OHE) and Traction Rolling Stock (TRS).

Talking about the safety measures taken by the railways, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway said, “To prevent rail and weld failures during low temperatures, thorough examinations and lubrication of rail joints are being conducted alongside de-stressing of Long Welded Rails and Continuously (LWR/CWR) as needed. Rail Failure/ Weld Failure-prone (RF/WF) locations have been identified for necessary recoupment."

Sharma said as per Railway Board’s directives NFR has implemented a robust feedback mechanism to track the progress of these measures as well as others, ensuring adherence to the directives.

By combining advanced technology with stringent safety protocols, the railway is committed towards maintaining high standards of safety, efficiency and passenger service throughout the challenging winter and foggy season, the senior official said.