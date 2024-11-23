Railways Takes Safety Measures To Ensure Smooth Train Operations During Winter Season

New Delhi: The Railways is taking safety measures to ensure safe train operations during the winter season following that cold weather patrolling has been strengthened with GPS-enabled monitoring, ensuing precise oversight of rail conditions, and to prevent rail and weld failures due to low temperatures thorough examinations are being conducted as needed.
According to railway officials, the Railways is taking proactive steps towards ensuring safe and efficient train operations during the winter and foggy season. A series of measures have been implemented to address challenges faced during winter months covering important criteria like visibility and safety of tracks, Over Head Equipments (OHE) and Traction Rolling Stock (TRS).
Talking about the safety measures taken by the railways, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway said, “To prevent rail and weld failures during low temperatures, thorough examinations and lubrication of rail joints are being conducted alongside de-stressing of Long Welded Rails and Continuously (LWR/CWR) as needed. Rail Failure/ Weld Failure-prone (RF/WF) locations have been identified for necessary recoupment."
Sharma said as per Railway Board’s directives NFR has implemented a robust feedback mechanism to track the progress of these measures as well as others, ensuring adherence to the directives.
By combining advanced technology with stringent safety protocols, the railway is committed towards maintaining high standards of safety, efficiency and passenger service throughout the challenging winter and foggy season, the senior official said.
To tackle the issue of fog, the railways in several zones have also deployed advanced Fog PASS (Fog Pilot Assistance System for Safety) devices to assist train drivers with real-time navigation, enabling safer and timely operations despite reduced visibility. Safety inspections of train roofs, under-gear components, locomotives, and rolling stock are being rigorously performed using advanced technologies to detect vulnerabilities early and mitigate risks effectively, the railway officials said.
Cold weather patrolling has been strengthened with GPS-enabled monitoring as per guidelines, ensuring precise oversight of rail conditions. Rail temperatures are being closely monitored and recorded to address the unique challenges during winter season, the Railways said.
Track monitoring and maintenance have been prioritised, utilising Ultrasonic Flaw Detection and modern techniques to identify potential hazards. Similarly, signaling systems are being upgraded to ensure seamless communication and operational reliability. Emergency preparedness has also been reinforced with specialised training for frontline staff and regular mock drills to enhance readiness during unforeseen situations.
The railway official said the department is running a special campaign for safe rail operations during winter season under which special instructions are being given to the employees associated with rail operations as well as useful equipment is being used for uninterrupted train operations.
Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway recently said railway is providing fog safety devices to loco pilots for use in engines, and station masters have been instructed to use Visibility Test Object (VTO) to assist local pilots in case of poor visibility during fog.