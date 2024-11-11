Railways Implement Several Safety Measures To Tackle Foggy Conditions

New Delhi: Ahead of winter and foggy conditions, the railways are implementing safety measures to ensure safe train operations. Senior officials stated that station masters have been instructed to use a Visibility Test Object (VTO) to help loco pilots navigate poor visibility, providing information about passing stations.

Elaborating on the safety measures taken by the railways, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway said, “In case of poor visibility, loco pilots have been instructed to maintain the speed of trains between 60 and 75 kilometres per hour during fog given the safety of trains as well as passengers. The signal information boards are being repaired or bright strips are being installed for better management.”

The train operations are regularly disrupted every year due to fog and rail fractures as a result trains run late for several hours, especially in northern parts of the country. Besides that, trackmen have been instructed to use crackers to warn loco pilots about signals on the way. For this purpose, a sufficient quantity of crackers will be provided to them, the officials informed.

According to railway officials, the trains, which are usually delayed due to low passenger load or fog are being reviewed after which these trains can be cancelled for a certain period. These train coaches and staff can be used at other places.

Fog Safety Devices: The railways are providing fog safety devices to loco pilots for use in engines, which will help them during foggy days to navigate trains. Indian Railways has already made provisions for 19,742 Fog Pass Devices to ensure smooth rail operations during the foggy weather. This initiative marks a crucial step in improving the reliability of train services, reducing delays and enhancing overall passengers’ safety, the Ministry of Railways earlier informed.

Passengers’ experience during fog: In the past few years, it has been witnessed that during the winter season several parts of the country face serious dense fog conditions, which lead to significant disruptions in train and flight services, running a train at normal speed during dense fog is also risky for passengers as well as trains following which commuters had to face delays in train services up to 6 to 10 hours.

