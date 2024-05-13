Railways Take Initiatives to Curb Unauthorised Vending Services on Trains

New Delhi: Indian Railways has taken measures to curb unauthorised vending on trains and stations, which are not only a threat to bonafide passengers' security, but also to cleanliness norms, officials said on Monday. Taking action against unauthorised vending within the railway system, the Eastern Railway has been running a drive to combat unauthorised vending services within the railway system.

Providing details about the drive, Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, said, "Sealdah Division partnered with the Vigilance Department for a joint ambush check at the station. This collaborative effort aimed to clamp down on vendors found travelling without valid tickets."

"The joint ambush checks have yielded significant results with multiple individuals and vendors apprehended for ticketless travel. Stringent measures, including fines and legal actions, are being pursued against offenders to uphold the integrity of the railway system and ensure equitable practices," he said.

Similarly, some other railway zones also take action against unauthorised vending services within the railway system. Pointing out the steps taken against these people, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, "Railways always takes actions against unauthorised vending services, especially during summer rush and festival seasons because these people without licence enter trains, which is menace for passengers."

"We run drives against these unauthorised vendors time and again to keep them away from railways because of passengers' safety," Dr Nila said. As per norms, unauthorised vending and hawking in trains and railway premises is prohibited and the offence under the Railways Act.

Talking about unauthorised vending, a senior railway official said that the railways often run campaigns through social media and by announcement system against unauthorised vending services. Besides unauthorised vending services, if any passengers complain about overcharging by authorised vendors, railways also take strict action against them.

Pointing out an incident regarding overcharging on water bottles at Ghaziabad Railway Station, the official said after receiving a complaint about overpricing on water bottles, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Delhi, imposed a hefty fine on the vendor. "Entry to the platform without a valid platform/travelling ticket is prohibited under Section 55(1) of the Railways Act of 1989 if you are not a bonafide passenger," Indian Railways posted on social media X.

