Railways Suspends Several Services To J&K Due To Landslides

New Delhi: Prioritising passenger safety amid heavy rains and frequent landslides, the Railways has cancelled several trains connecting Delhi with Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. Only services to send essential items are being run.

Northern Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, "The safety of passengers is our top priority. Hence, these precautionary steps are being taken. Passengers have been requested not to pay attention to any rumours and rely only on official information and check train status by calling the helpline number, 139, of the National Train Inquiry System (NTES)."

The Jammu-Katra shuttle train service, which was started to facilitate the movement of locals and stranded passengers, was suspended for the second day on Thursday in the wake of floods and landslides. Heavy rains triggered landslides, blocking the portal of tunnel number 16 on the rail track between Ramnagar and Manwal in the Jammu-Udhampur section.

"Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, Railways have decided to cancel the shuttle train service (between Jammu and Katra) today (Thursday)," Upadhyay added.