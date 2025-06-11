Railways Suspends Four Officers For Providing Unsuitable Train To BSF Personnel

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Thursday suspended four officers from Alipurduar division for providing unsuitable/old train to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for their journey to Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the ministry, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took serious note of the incident involving deployment of an unsuitable/old train for BSF personnel who were enroute to Jammu and Kashmir from Tripura on duty. “In response to the lapse, four officials from Alipurduar division have been placed under immediate suspension with effect from today,” the railway ministry informed.

The suspended officials include Coaching Depot Officer of Alipurduar and three Senior Section Engineers of Alipurduar division. Vaishnawmade it clear that the dignity and comfort of security forces are of the utmost priority and such negligence will not be tolerated at any level.

The railways arranged a new train for the BSF personnel after the incident. “Action on a viral video has already been taken and the rail rake was replaced yesterday. Four officers who were responsible for this have already been suspended,” Vaishnaw said during a Cabinet briefing to media persons.

A special train from Agartala is now being arranged exclusively for BSF personnel, with full attention to their convenience. The Railway Ministry has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the entire incident. All efforts are being made to ensure that such lapses do not recur in the future, the ministry added.